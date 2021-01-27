Global Women’s Healthcare Market: Technological Innovations and Analysis Till 2030

The global women’s healthcare market accounted for US$ 33.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 49.4 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3%.

The report “Global Women’s Healthcare Market, By Drug (EVISTA, XGEVA, Prolia, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast/Aclasta, Minastrin 24 Fe, NuvaRing, FORTEO, Premarin, ACTONEL, and ORTHO TRI-CYCLO), By Application (Hormonal Infertility, Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, and Other Applications), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe and Africa) – Global Forecast till 2029.”

Key Highlights:

In June 2019, AbbVie Inc. announced that they had agreed with ALLERGAN to acquire the assets available with ALLERGAN for approximately USD 63 billion.

In May 2019, Agile Therapeutics resubmitted its new drug application for Twirla in response to a Complete Response Letter from the FDA in December 2017, which identified deficiencies in quality control for the product’s manufacturing process.

In February 2018, CVC VI announced that they had formulated a new company known as Theramex that will deal with providing products, therapeutics to the women population for treatment of contraceptives, fertility, menopause and osteoporosis.

Analyst View:

Increase in the prevalence of age-related health disorders in women

Reproductive issues and chronic ailments mostly affect women’s health. The habits such as smoking, physical inactivity, consumption of alcohol, depression, and no availability of health practice badly affect women’s health. Most women between the age group of 15 to 44 suffer from sexual health problems and reproductive health problems. Hormonal imbalance concerning estrogen, prolactin and thyroid is increasing in women due to overstress and other deficiencies. Infertility caused due to hormones is predicted to rise significantly due to lifestyle and conditions and will result in the growth of the women’s health market in the prediction time.

Rising Focus on Women’s Health by Government and Private Organizations

Governments and other private organizations worldwide are emphasizing on women’s health and plan to address most healthcare benefits and to research and design implement health plans and policies. Coverage plans for women, which are progressive, will induce the market in developed countries.

For instance, various coverage plans in the U.S. provide preventive services for women without any corresponding charges. The preventive services comprise regular anaemia screening, folic acid supplements for pregnant women, hepatitis B tests, breast cancer screening, and contraception. Department of Health and Human Services had recognized the Healthy People 2020 program spanning over ten years to improve the fitness of all Americans.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global women’s healthcare market accounted for US$ 33.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 49.4 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3%. The market report has been divided based on the product, application, and region.

Depending upon Drug, Actonel segment dominates the market due to the increasing on- and off-label use of Actonel for various indications.

Depending upon the application, the hormonal infertility segment accounts the largest share of the market due to its effectiveness in several disorders.

By Region, North America dominates the global woman healthcare market in terms of revenue as compared to other regions for the fact that every year there is an increasing population recorded with hormonal infertility and followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Countries like India and China are anticipated to have increased prevalence of disorder that would lead to the highest CAGR in the global Women’s Healthcare market.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in global women’s healthcare market include Bayer AG (Germany), Allergan (Dublin), Merck & Co. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Amgen (U.S.), Agile Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Mylan N.V. (U.S.), Lupin (India), Blairex Laboratories (U.S.), and Apothecus Pharmaceutical (U.S.).

