Global Women’s Healthcare Market is estimated to be 49.4 Billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecasted period
Global Women's Healthcare Market, By Drug (EVISTA, XGEVA, Prolia, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast/Aclasta, Minastrin 24 Fe, NuvaRing, FORTEO, Premarin, ACTONEL, and ORTHO TRI-CYCLO), By Application (Hormonal Infertility, Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, and Other Applications), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe and Africa) – Global Forecast till 2029
The global women’s healthcare market accounted for US$ 33.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 49.4 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3%.
Key Highlights:
- In June 2019, AbbVie Inc. announced that they had agreed with ALLERGAN to acquire the assets available with ALLERGAN for approximately USD 63 billion.
- In May 2019, Agile Therapeutics resubmitted its new drug application for Twirla in response to a Complete Response Letter from the FDA in December 2017, which identified deficiencies in quality control for the product’s manufacturing process.
- In February 2018, CVC VI announced that they had formulated a new company known as Theramex that will deal with providing products, therapeutics to the women population for treatment of contraceptives, fertility, menopause and osteoporosis.
- For instance, various coverage plans in U.S. provide preventive services for women without any copayment charges. This includes anemia screening on a routine basis, folic acid supplements for women who may become pregnant, hepatitis B screening, breast cancer screening, and contraception. Healthy People 2020 was established by the Department of Health and Human Services which has a 10-year agenda to improve the health of all Americans.
Analyst View:
Increase in the prevalence of age-related health disorders in women
Reproductive issues and chronic ailments mostly affect women’s health. The habits such as smoking, physical inactivity, consumption of alcohol, depression, and no availability of health practice badly affect women’s health. Most women between the age group of 15 to 44 suffer from sexual health problems and reproductive health problems. Hormonal imbalance concerning estrogen, prolactin and thyroid is increasing in women due to overstress and other deficiencies. Infertility caused due to hormones is predicted to rise significantly due to lifestyle and conditions and will result in the growth of the women’s health market in the prediction time.
Rising Focus on Women’s Health by Government and Private Organizations
Governments and other private organizations worldwide are emphasizing on women’s health and plan to address most healthcare benefits and to research and design implement health plans and policies. Coverage plans for women, which are progressive, will induce the market in developed countries.
Key Market Insights from the report:
- Depending upon Drug, Actonel segment dominates the market due to the increasing on- and off-label use of Actonel for various indications.
- Depending upon the application, the hormonal infertility segment accounts the largest share of the market due to its effectiveness in several disorders.
- By Region, North America dominates the global woman healthcare market in terms of revenue as compared to other regions for the fact that every year there is an increasing population recorded with hormonal infertility and followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Countries like India and China are anticipated to have increased prevalence of disorder that would lead to the highest CAGR in the global Women’s Healthcare market.
Competitive Landscape:
The key players operating in global women’s healthcare market include Bayer AG (Germany), Allergan (Dublin), Merck & Co. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Amgen (U.S.), Agile Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Mylan N.V. (U.S.), Lupin (India), Blairex Laboratories (U.S.), and Apothecus Pharmaceutical (U.S.).
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant vital players, and market forecasts. Besides, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions, impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
- Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
- Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
- Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
- Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
- Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
- Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Study Deliverables
- Study Assumptions
- Scope of the Study
- Research Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Opportunity Map Analysis
- Market at Glance
- Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis by Region
- definitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Presence and Specificity Analysis
- Investment Analysis
- Competitive Analysis
- About Us
- Contact
