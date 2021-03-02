Global Women’s Healthcare Market is estimated to be 49.4 Billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecasted period

The report “Global Women’s Healthcare Market, By Drug (EVISTA, XGEVA, Prolia, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast/Aclasta, Minastrin 24 Fe, NuvaRing, FORTEO, Premarin, ACTONEL, and ORTHO TRI-CYCLO), By Application (Hormonal Infertility, Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Endometriosis, Contraceptives, Menopause, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, and Other Applications), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe and Africa) – Global Forecast till 2029.”

Key Highlights:

In June 2019, AbbVie Inc. announced that they had agreed with ALLERGAN to acquire the assets available with ALLERGAN for approximately USD 63 billion.

In May 2019, Agile Therapeutics resubmitted its new drug application for Twirla in response to a Complete Response Letter from the FDA in December 2017, which identified deficiencies in quality control for the product’s manufacturing process.

In February 2018, CVC VI announced that they had formulated a new company known as Theramex that will deal with providing products, therapeutics to the women population for treatment of contraceptives, fertility, menopause and osteoporosis.

Analyst View:

Increase in the prevalence of age-related health disorders in women

Reproductive issues and chronic ailments mostly affect women’s health. The habits such as smoking, physical inactivity, consumption of alcohol, depression, and no availability of health practice badly affect women’s health. Most women between the age group of 15 to 44 suffer from sexual health problems and reproductive health problems. Hormonal imbalance concerning estrogen, prolactin and thyroid is increasing in women due to overstress and other deficiencies. Infertility caused due to hormones is predicted to rise significantly due to lifestyle and conditions and will result in the growth of the women’s health market in the prediction time.

Rising Focus on Women’s Health by Government and Private Organizations

Governments and other private organizations worldwide are emphasizing on women’s health and plan to address most healthcare benefits and to research and design implement health plans and policies. Coverage plans for women, which are progressive, will induce the market in developed countries.

For instance, various coverage plans in the U.S. provide preventive services for women without any corresponding charges. The preventive services comprise regular anaemia screening, folic acid supplements for pregnant women, hepatitis B tests, breast cancer screening, and contraception. Department of Health and Human Services had recognized the Healthy People 2020 program spanning over ten years to improve the fitness of all Americans.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global women’s healthcare market accounted for US$ 33.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 49.4 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3%. The market report has been divided based on the product, application, and region.

Depending upon Drug, Actonel segment dominates the market due to the increasing on- and off-label use of Actonel for various indications.

Depending upon the application, the hormonal infertility segment accounts the largest share of the market due to its effectiveness in several disorders.

By Region, North America dominates the global woman healthcare market in terms of revenue as compared to other regions for the fact that every year there is an increasing population recorded with hormonal infertility and followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Countries like India and China are anticipated to have increased prevalence of disorder that would lead to the highest CAGR in the global Women’s Healthcare market.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in global women’s healthcare market include Bayer AG (Germany), Allergan (Dublin), Merck & Co. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Amgen (U.S.), Agile Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Mylan N.V. (U.S.), Lupin (India), Blairex Laboratories (U.S.), and Apothecus Pharmaceutical (U.S.).

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant vital players, and market forecasts. Besides, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions, impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis by Region

definitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

1. Research Objective and Assumption

Preface

Research Objectives

Study Scope

Years Considered for the study

Assumptions

Abbreviations Research Methodology Research data

Primary Data Primary Interviews Primary Breakdown Key data from Primary Sources Key Thickness Insights

Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Secondary Sources

Market Estimation

Top-Down Approach Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

Bottom-Up Approach Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Research Assumptions Market Purview Executive Summary

Key Findings—Global Outlook for Women Healthcare Strategies Key Questions this Study will Answer Market Snippet, By Drug Market Snippet, By Application Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis

Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

DR Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Opportunity Orbit

Market Investment Feasibility Index

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis Global Women’s Healthcare Market, By Drug, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends



EVISTA Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

XGEVA Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Prolia Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Mirena Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Zometa Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Reclast/Aclasta Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Minastrin 24 Fe Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

NuvaRing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

FORTEO Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Premarin Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

ACTONEL Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

ORTHO TRI-CYCLO Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029



Global Women’s Healthcare Market, By Application, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends



Hormonal Infertility Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Endometriosis Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Contraceptives Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Menopause Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029



Global Women’s Healthcare Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Drug, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Drug, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Drug, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Drug, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Drug, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis Company Profiles Bayer AG Company Overview Type Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategies



Allergan (Dublin),

Merck & Co. (US),

Pfizer Inc. (US),

Amgen (US),

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (US),

Ferring Pharmaceuticals (US),

Mylan N.V. (US),

Lupin (India),

Blairex Laboratories (US),

Apothecus Pharmaceutical (US).

The Last Word Future Impact

About Us

Contact

