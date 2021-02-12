Global Women’s Health Market Insights on Challenges and New Trends 2026 | Leading Players -Pfizer Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Novo Nordisk A/S; Amgen Inc.; Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; AstraZeneca

Data Bridge Market research presents the top quality and comprehensive Women’s Health research report which provides clear insights into market dynamics and prospects the whole market including global production, revenue forecast, value and volume. This Women’s Health report deeply study competitive scenario and evaluated the crucial vendors with regard to product stratification and business strategies. It analyzes the detailed insight with respect to industries and geographies. The detailed information of the existed industries is the first acquired by the dedicated team to provide exact and accurate data of the market.

Global women’s health market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.96% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased concerns by the governments of various regions to promote better healthcare services for women amid increasing prevalence of women-centric diseases like breast cancer, menopause and others.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global women’s health market are Eli Lilly and Company; Novartis AG; Pfizer Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Novo Nordisk A/S; Amgen Inc.; Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; AstraZeneca; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Sanofi; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Bayer AG; Theramex; Agile Therapeutics; Blairex Laboratories, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Ferring B.V.; Abbott; Enteris BioPharma; Evestra, Inc.; Gedeon Richter; HRA Pharma; JDS Therapeutics, LLC; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.; Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Radius Health, Inc.; TherapeuticsMD, Inc.; Bausch Health; Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC; Veru Inc.; BD and AbbVie Inc. among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of preventing women related health disorders by the population and authorities is expected to promote the market value

Rise in the levels of research & development initiatives undertaken by various manufacturers in providing better healthcare services for women is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Lack of qualitative healthcare services for women from the under-developed regions of the world is expected to provide better areas for growth of the market value

Changes in the lifestyle of individuals coupled with bad nutritional intake are factors driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Expiration of certain patents of pharmaceuticals is expected to hamper the growth of the market

Large financial costs associated with the clinical services is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

Certain side-effects associated with the usage of these drugs is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, AbbVie Inc. announced that they had agreed with ALLERGAN to acquire the assets available with ALLERGAN for approximately USD 63 billion. This acquisition is a strategic step for the organizations as the combined capabilities will provide vast areas of applications for the pharmaceuticals organizations as well as driving the innovations in the applicable market. This acquisition will also provide cash injection into the operations which will provide more areas for revenue generation.

In February 2018, CVC VI announced that they had formulated a new company known as Theramex that will deal with providing products, therapeutics to the women population for treatment of contraceptives, fertility, menopause and osteoporosis. The company will be situated in London, England. The operational offerings available at the company’s disposal include assets acquired after the acquisition of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s women health offerings.

Segmentation: Global Women’s Health Market

By Product Type

Devices Intra Uterine Devices Vaginal Rings Implants Female Condoms

Drugs Menopause Drugs Menopausal Hot Flashes Drugs

Pharmaceutical Pipeline

By Treatment Type

Hormonal Treatment Estrogen Therapy Progestin Therapy Combination Therapy Thyroid Replacement Therapy Parathyroid Hormone Therapy Others

Non-Hormonal Treatment Targeted Therapy Drugs Antibiotics Bisphosphonates Others

Surgeries

By Diagnosis

Bone Densitometry

Diagnostic Imaging Tests

Biopsies

Ovulation Testing

Others

By Disease Indication

Cancer Breast Cancer Cervical Cancer Ovarian Cancer

Reproductive Health Infertility Endometriosis Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Contraceptives

Hypothyroidism

Post-Menopausal Syndrome Osteoporosis Menopause

Urological Disorders Urinary Incontinence Uterine Fibroid Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals & Clinics

Gynecology Centers

Research Institutes

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Scope of the Report:

Market trends impacting the growth of the global beverage stabilizers market Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, function and application. To get a comprehensive overview of the Women’s Health market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value A neutral perspective towards market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

