Global Women’s Digital Health Market Has Shown Massive Revenue at a +22% by 2021-2028 with iSono Health, Clue by Biowink, Natural Cycles, NURX, Glow, MobileODT Ltd., Athena Feminine Technologies, HeraMED, Clue by Biowink, Natural Cycles

A leading digital healthcare company in India has partnered with Shakti Foundation, an organisation that works for the financial inclusion and empowerment of women, to increase access to healthcare for women from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Digital health comprises mobile health (mHealth) apps, electronic health records (EHRs), electronic medical records (EMRs), wearable devices, telehealth and telemedicine, and personalized medicine.

The women’s digital health will expand at a rate of +22% CAGR over the next eight years.

Key Players:

HeraMED

iSono Health

Clue by Biowink

Chiaro Technology Ltd.

Natural Cycles

Ava Science, Inc.

NURX Inc.

Prima-Temp, Inc.

Glow

Lucina Health

MobileODT Ltd.

Braster SA

Athena Feminine Technologies

Plackal Tech

The research report analyses the Women’s Digital Health Market size using various methodologies and analyses to supply precise and detailed information about the market. For a better understanding, it’s bifurcated into various parts to cover various aspects of the market. The study have used primary and secondary methodologies to gather the details within the report. This report is targeted toward directing people towards an apprehensive, improved, and clearer understanding of the market. The globally Women’s Digital Health Market growth study is conferred for the international markets comprising growth trends, competitive outlook analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and major regions growth status.

Type Outlook:-

Mobile Apps

Wearable Devices

Diagnostic Tools

Application Outlook:-

Reproductive Health

Pregnancy & Nursing Care

Pelvic Care

General Healthcare & Wellness



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America



Detailed TOC of Women’s Digital Health Market Research Report-

1. Introduction.

2. Market methodology Analysis.

3. Market Strategies Analysis.

4. Market Demand, Supply, Trends Analysis.

5. Market Overview with Key Players

6. Porte’s Five Force Model Analysis.

7. Market segmentation by Region, Type, and Application.

8. Market Advantages and Limitation Analysis.

9. Projects SWOT Analysis.

10. Conclusion.

11. Appendix.

