Global Wireless Connectivity Technology Market Size-Share Analysis and System Production (2020-2027) | Addressing the Potential Impact of COVID-19 by Big Market Research

The global wireless connectivity technology market size was valued at $53.17 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $150.38 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2020 to 2027. Wireless connectivity is a networking technology that offers transfer of data and power from one computing device to the other without the use of cords, wires, and cables.

Our analysis involves the study of the market taking into consideration the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please get in touch with us to get your hands on an exhaustive coverage of the impact of the current situation on the market.

The key players operating in the market include Qualcomm Incorporated, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics N.V., Broadcom, Panasonic Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics, and MediaTek Inc. These key players have adopted various strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the wireless connectivity technology industry.

Wireless Connectivity Technology Market Key Segments

By Technology

• Wi-Fi

• Bluetooth

• Zigbee

• NFC

• Cellular

• Others

By Application

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Aerospace & Defense

• IT & Telecom

• Others

Region wise, the wireless connectivity technology market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The report clearly shows that the Wireless Connectivity Technology industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2027 wSith numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market. This report is prepared based on a detailed assessment of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other experts in search of factual data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.

