Global Wireless Chipsets Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027)| With Post Impact of Covid-19 By Top Leading Players Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Mediatek Inc, STMicroelectronics N.V

Wireless chipsets are commonly referred as wireless internet card or wireless adaptor which is part of computer hardware system that enables communication with other wireless devices. Wireless chipsets are used for high speed data transfer. 802.11g or 802.11b are the most common type of wireless chipsets.

Increase in number of public Wi-Fi hotspot is expected to boost the global wireless chipsets market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for WiGig Wi-Fi technology is expected to propel the growth of global wireless chipsets market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for wireless chipsets technology in enterprises and businesses is expected to fuel the growth of global wireless chipsets market, during this forecast period. In addition to that, usage of Wi-Fi technology in indoor and outdoor location system will have the positive impact on global wireless chipsets market growth.

However, regulation and security related to wireless technology is the major restraining factor which is expected to global wireless chipsets market growth. Also, declining shipment of PCS and tablets will affect the growth of global wireless chipsets market.

Global Wireless Chipsets Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Mediatek Inc, STMicroelectronics N.V, Samsung Electronics, Marvell Technology Group Limited, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, and Peraso Technologies Inc.

Global Wireless Chipsets Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Smartphones

Tablets

PCS

Access Point Equipment

Connected Home Device

Others

By Band

Single Band

Double Band

Tri Band

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

