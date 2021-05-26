Global Wine Cabinets Market is Projected to Reflect 5.5% CAGR Through 2026

According to a recently compiled report of Fact.MR, the global wine cabinets market is projected to reflect 5.5% CAGR through the forecast period (2017-2026), in terms of value. Over 7,000 units of wine cabinets are estimated to be sold across the globe by 2026-end.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=406

With increasing consumer interest to entertain their guests, and wider variety of wine gaining traction among the alcohol-consuming population globally, it is no surprise that wine cabinets are witnessing a surge in demand over the past few years. Consumers across the globe are eyeing wine cabinets as a must-have, desirable fixture, considering both premium as well as standard kitchens. Combination cabinets have become a major success story in the market, with consumers willing to pay more for combination products that provide multi-storage and temperature facilities. More and more fine wine lovers are becoming eager in showing off their most-prized wine bottles by commissioning luxurious wine cabinets and wall displays.

Alleviated promotion of health benefits associated with moderate consumption of red wine, such as lower risk of cancer, stroke and heart disease has been rapidly driving its sales among health-conscious consumers globally. This has partly bolstered the social status of red wine and is considered to be more sophisticated than rose or white wines, which in turn has influenced demand for wine cabinets.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=406

Vendors in the global wine cabinets market are competing on the basis of pricing, and product differentiation. Owing to intense competition, these vendors have begun engaging in M&A activities for ensuring smooth raw material supply and increasing their market presence.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Wine Cabinets Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026

Based on price range, mid-range wine cabinets will continue to be preferred in the market. However, revenues from sales of economy wine cabinets will increase at the highest CAGR through 2026. In contrast, revenues from premium wine cabinets will record the lowest CAGR through 2026.

Free-standing wine cabinets are anticipated to remain sought-after among products in the global wine cabinets market. Volume sales of free-standing wine cabinets are expected to surpass 4,000 Mn units by 2026-end. This number is estimated to remain relatively higher than those from all the other product segments combined.

North America is expected to remain the most remunerative market for wine cabinets, both in terms of value as well as volume. However, demand for wine cabinets in North America is expected to witness a significant decline over the forecast period.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/406/S

Revenues as well as volume sales of wine cabinets in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) are projected to register the fastest expansion through 2026. Europe will also remain a lucrative market for wine cabinets, with revenues poised to account for over one-fourth market share by 2026-end.

Market Taxonomy

Region Product Type Price Range Application Technology North America Free Standing Economy Residential Compressed Latin America Integrated Under Counter Mid-Range Hotels Electric Europe Built in (slot in) Premium Restaurants Japan Walk-in Cellars Pubs/Bars APEJ Other Models Others (supermarket, wine retail store, commercial building, etc.) MEA

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=406

Key market players identified in the report include Middleby Corporation, HAIER, Danby, Avanti, EDGESTAR, SUB-ZERO, Electrolux, Eurocave, PERLICK, Liebherr, Climadiff and Enofrigo.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/10/10/1928118/0/en/East-Asia-to-Account-for-Nearly-Half-the-Global-Sales-in-the-Shaped-Liquid-Cartons-Market-Finds-Fact-MR-Study.html

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Retail & Consumer Goods Landscape

Menopause Wellness Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/menopause-wellness-market

Loudspeaker Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/loudspeaker-market

Halal Logistics Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/halal-logistics-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com