Global Wind Electric Power Generation Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global wind electric power generation market reached a value of nearly $58.4 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.29% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.72% to nearly $81.6 billion by 2023.

The wind electric power generation market consists of sales of wind power and related services. The wind electric power generation industry includes establishments engaged in producing electricity by using wind turbines. The wind energy is converted to electric power through the rotation of the blades of a rotor (between 10 and 25 rpm), producing kinetic energy, which in turn drives a generator that converts the mechanical energy into electricity. The electricity produced is then supplied to electric power transmission systems, which are used to move large quantities of power from generating facilities to substations, and to distribution systems, which are used for short distances to transport electricity to customers locally. This market includes revenues generated from both offshore and onshore wind turbines.

The wind electric power generation market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the wind electric power generation market are Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd., NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, Pacific Hydro Pty Ltd., Shell WindEnergy, Inc., TransAlta Corporation, Xinjiang GoldWind Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Pattern Energy and IBERDROLA Renewables.

The Global Wind Electric Power Generation Market is segmented:

1) By Connectivity: On-Grid, Off-Grid

2) By End-User: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

The wind electric power generation market report describes and explains the global wind electric power generation market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The wind electric power generation report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global wind electric power generation market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global wind electric power generation market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

