Global White Oil Market to witness a surge in its valuation with a 5.74 % CAGR by 2027

According to BlueWeave Consulting, Global White Oil Market is estimated to be USD 1.55 billion by 2027 from USD 1.23 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.40 % from 2020 to 2027.

White oil is an essential product used in the pharmaceutical, chemical, cosmetics, and food processing industries. The mounting demand for personal care and pharmaceutical products and polymers contributes to the need for the white oil market. Progressions also help the global white oil market grow in the production process that allows complete elimination of dust particles, superior purity, odorless, and tasteless products. However, international white oil development in the global market will see restraint due to severe government policies in advanced nations, economic uncertainty, and fluctuating petroleum prices. White oils are mainly recognized as a class of extraordinarily refined and versatile mineral oils and are usually produced from paraffinic or naphthenic base-stocks from the refineries. The main chemical composition of white oils includes saturated aliphatic hydrocarbons and alicyclic nonpolar, which are chemically inert, odorless, tasteless, colorless, and biologically stable.

Growth Drivers

Technological Advancement

Technological advancement constantly inventing white oil features, providing new chances for many uses in many industries. The execution of advanced technologies and surge in the acceptance of group II base oil by many manufacturers has impacted the worldwide white oil market share. Lubrication experts extensively use them as both synthetic and mineral-based lubricants in their plants. The product is also used to treat elastomers and specialty adhesives due to its dampness and water resistance properties.

Growth in the cosmetics and personal care industry

Increasing application possibility in many industries, including personal care, pharmaceutical, and textile industry is anticipated to fuel the white oil market growth. Welfares such as extraordinary skin compatibility, low irritancy, low environmental impact, and struggle with bacteria and other unwanted elements make the ingredient vital for personal care uses.

Cosmetic industry growth due to the growing focus on skincare and nutritious products for coloring products, hair styling, and sun-tan products fostering the industry share. White oil has become an essential constituent in different applications, including cosmetics and personal care. Rising demand for sunscreens, body lotion, cleansers, emollient, and makeup products with long sturdiness moisturizing benefits will boost the white oil request. Also, infant skincare products like lotions and emollients will push the white oil market outlook.

Competitive landscape

The leading players in the White Oil Market include ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants, Sonneborn, Chevron Corporation, BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Sinopec Corporation, Sasol, Renkert Oil, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Suncor Energy, Nynas AB, Seojin Chemical, Lubline, Total SA, Apar Industries Limited, Panama Petrochem Limited, Savita Chemicals, Eastern Petroleum Private Limited, BASF, Hainan Handi Sunshine Petrochemical, Farabi Petrochemicals, Calumet, H&R AG, and other prominent players.

Recent Developments

27 May 2020, London – ExxonMobil is introducing Mobilgard™ 540 X, the latest addition to its advanced MobilGard™ cylinder oil range. The lubricant is specifically formulated for use with both 0.10% and 0.50% sulphur fuels and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and will be available from June 2020. Mobilgard 540 X is designed to meet the advanced cleanliness and protection needs of newer engine designs and meets WinGD’s requirements for all three fuel types.

Aug 26, 2020,Shell announced a final investment decision taken by the Libra Consortium, operated by Petrobras, to contract the Mero-3 floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel to be deployed at the Mero field within the offshore Santos Basin in Brazil.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2018 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2020 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia . Product/Service Segmentation By Application, By Region Key Players The leading players considered for market analysis are ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants, Sonneborn, Chevron Corporation, BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Sinopec Corporation, Sasol, Renkert Oil, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Suncor Energy, Nynas AB, Seojin Chemical, Lubline, Total SA, Apar Industries Limited, Panama Petrochem Limited, Savita Chemicals, Eastern Petroleum Private Limited, BASF, Hainan Handi Sunshine Petrochemical, Farabi Petrochemicals, Calumet, H&R AG and many others.

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Agriculture

Textile

Adhesive

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Global White Oil Market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The Global White Oil Market segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the Global White Oil Market based onBy Applicationand by Regional.

To examine competitive developments likeBy Applicationand By Regional within the Global White Oil Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as growth drivers.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

