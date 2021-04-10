Global Wellness Tourism Market Size, Forecast, Drivers, Insights, Opportunities, Company Profile, COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Global wellness tourism market size was estimated at USD 728.17 billion in 2019. Key factor driving this market growth is rising consumer spending toward healthy lifestyle coupled with increasing number of wellness tourism centers. Overall wellness tourism market is projected to increase with a growth rate of 7.4% from 2021 to 2027.

Segments Covered in Global Wellness Tourism Market Report are

Location: Domestic, International

Domestic, International Service: Lodging, Food & Beverage, Shopping, Activities & Excursions, In-Country Transport, Other Services

Lodging, Food & Beverage, Shopping, Activities & Excursions, In-Country Transport, Other Services Travel Type: Primary, and Secondary

Primary, and Secondary Regional Outlook: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe, (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Spain), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia), Central & South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina), and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Qualitative Insights Covered in Wellness Tourism report are

Market driver analysis

Market restraint analysis

Market Opportunity

Market Trends

Cost Structure

Supply Chain Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Key Market Participants (Intensity Map) by Region

Company Profiles Covered in Wellness Tourism report are

Intercontinental Hotels Group

Choice Hotels International

Marriott International

Home Inns Group

Hilton Worldwide

Radisson Hospitality

Accor Hotels

Company Strategies

Red Carnation Hotels

Hyatt Hotels

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Topics Covered Under Competition Landscape Section

Company Market Share Analysis

Vendor Landscape

Competition Dashboard

