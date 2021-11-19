Global Welding Products Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global welding products market is expected to grow from $12.10 billion in 2020 to $13.31 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The welding products market is expected to reach $18.08 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

The welding products market consists of sales of welding products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture welding products that use a filler material in the welding process for joining metals such as stainless steel, aluminum, nickel, and copper alloys, cobalt, and titanium. Welding products are the materials or consumables that are used to carry out the welding process to create parts and finished products for a wide range of industries.

The welding products market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the welding products market are The Lincoln Electric Company, Colfax Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Kemppi Oy, Kiswel Inc., Obara Corporation, Senor Metals Pvt. Ltd., Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Co. Ltd., ESAB, and Ador Welding Ltd.

The global welding products market is segmented –

1) By Product: Stick Electrodes, Solid Wires, Flux Cored Wires, Saw Wires And Fluxes, Others

2) By Technology: Arc Welding, Resistance Welding, Oxy Fuel Welding, Laser Beam Welding, Others

3) By Application: Automotive And Transportation, Building And Construction, Marine, Others

The welding products market report describes and explains the global welding products market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The welding products report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global welding products market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global welding products market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

