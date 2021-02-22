Global Weight Management Market Regional Demand, Top vendors Landscape, And Industry Growth Forecast 2026||OLYMPUS CORPORATION, BRUNSWICK CORPORATION, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Nautilus, Inc, ICON Health & Fitness

Data Bridge Market research presents the top quality and comprehensive weight management research report which provides clear insights into market dynamics and prospects the whole market including global production, revenue forecast, value and volume. This weight management report deeply study competitive scenario and evaluated the crucial vendors with regard to product stratification and business strategies. It analyzes the detailed insight with respect to industries and geographies. The detailed information of the existed industries is the first acquired by the dedicated team to provide exact and accurate data of the market.

Global weight management market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are TECHNOGYM USA Corp, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, BRUNSWICK CORPORATION, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Nautilus, Inc, ICON Health & Fitness, Johnson Health Tech. The Simply Good Foods Company, Herbalife International of America, Inc, Kellogg Co.,The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc, OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO. LTD., Amway, VLCC, WW International, Inc., NUTRISYSTEM, INC, WW International, Inc., ICON Health & Fitness, DUKE DIET & FITNESS CENTER, Jenny Craig, SLIMMING WORLD, EQUINOX, INC, EDIETS.COM, Life Time, Inc., MoreLife and Hologics Inc. among others.

Segmentation: Global Weight Management Market

Global weight management market is segmented into five notable segments which are type, diet, application, distribution channel and end user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into equipment, services and supplement

On the basis of diet, the market is segmented into meals, beverages and nutraceuticals In March 2019, Herbalife launched Protein Drink Mix Select and Formula 1 Select Meal Replacement shake, two newly developed alternative proteins. These products are plant-based nutrition mixes which are highly formulated with quinoa, rice proteins and pea. These products are the best alternatives for the allergies of gluten, dairy or soy. These launches definitely enhance the product portfolio as these blends provide essential nutrients with healthy & balanced diet

On the basis of application the market is segmented into weight maintenance, body shaping, sports injuries, aesthetic procedures, chronic wound management and others In March 2017, Nautilus, Inc. had launched various products such as Zero Runner and ZR7000 with the new Octane AirdyneX air resistance bike in the Trade Show taking place in Los Angeles and International Health Racquet and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) Convention. Due to this, there is product expansion as well as increased revenue of company.

On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into multi-level marketing, large retail, small retail, health and beauty stores, online and others. In May 2019, WW International, Inc. had launched a new technology hub in Toronto. This hub will offer the program to their employees. Such hub will transform the ongoing technology of the company

On the basis of end user the market is segmented into fitness centers & health clubs, consulting services & commercial weight loss centers, online weight loss programs, slimming centers and others In January 2018, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY had launch of Diet Coke in North America. In this there is change in look, packaging and new flavours. This modernizing helps Diet Coke to make special in newer generation. As a result, there will be more customer base for this product.



Drivers: Global Weight Management Market

Rising cases of obesity

Government initiatives

Restraints:

High cost of equipment

Recall of product

Opportunity:

Rising adaptation of healthy life style in emerging countries

Challenge:

Requirement of trained staff

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Weight Management Market

8 Weight Management Market, By Service

9 Weight Management Market, By Deployment Type

10 Weight Management Market, By Organization Size

11 Weight Management Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Insights of the report

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Weight Management market. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Weight Management market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. All the Challenges and growth opportunities in the Weight Management market along with the market drivers and restrains.

