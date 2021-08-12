Global Webbing Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global webbing market is expected to grow from $3.11 billion in 2020 to $3.34 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.43%. The growth in the webbing market is mainly due to the increasing outdoor activities and increased demand from automotive sector. The market is expected to reach $4.57 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.15%.

The webbing market consists of sales of webbing products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in webbing products to be used in belts, straps, seat belts, and airbags. Webbing is a strong fabric that is woven as a flat strip with different sizes and fibers and is often used as a replacement for rope. It is commonly used in furniture manufacturing, military apparel, automobile safety, parachuting, and other fields.

The webbing market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the webbing market are American Cord & Webbing Company, Belt-tech, Narrowtex, National Webbing Products, Tennessee Webbing Products, Ohio Plastics, Universal Webbing Products, Jiangsu Daxin Webbing, Inka Oy, Leedon Webbing, Webbing Products, Sturges Manufacturing, American Webbing and Fittings, and Oppermann Webbing (Kunshan).

The global webbing market is segmented –

1) By Product: Nylon, Polyester, Polypropylene, Carbon Fibers, P-Aramid Fibers, Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE), Others

2) By Application: Automotive, Military, Industrial, Sporting Goods, Others

The webbing market report describes and explains the global webbing market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The webbing report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global webbing market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global webbing market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

