Global Weather Forecasting Services Market: Regional Analysis and Strategies in Forecasted Period 2020-2030

The global weather forecasting services market accounted for US$ 1.6 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 3.5 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.0%.

The report “Global Weather Forecasting Services Market, By Industry (Aviation, Agriculture, Marine, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Insurance, Retail, and Media), By Forecasting Type (Short-range Forecasting, Medium-range Forecasting, and Long-range Forecasting), By End-Use Industry (Transportation, Aviation, Energy & Utilities, Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Agriculture, Media, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In August 2020, The Weather Company partnered with Vizzion, a provider of the largest traffic camera network in the world, to integrate traffic camera imagery, streams, and data into its Max Traffic broadcast solution.

In July 2020, AccuWeather announced its latest innovation, AccuWeather Local Hurricane Tracker, to optimize users’ safety and awareness, it shows a developing storm’s progression over the ocean while providing real-time updates of forecast wind speeds, rainfall amounts, and affected areas.

Analyst View:

Rising use of weather forecasting services to improve safety and reduce losses

Weather plays a very crucial role in almost every market sector. Weather prediction is very important in terms of safety and security across aviation, utilities, maritime, shipping, oil & gas, agriculture, media, retail, renewable energy, and insurance industries. It allows the firms to better prepare the responses to natural disasters that impact the lives of millions. Thus, these factors act as a driving factor of the global weather forecasting services market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Weather Forecasting Services Market, By Industry (Aviation, Agriculture, Marine, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Insurance, Retail, and Media), By Forecasting Type (Short-range Forecasting, Medium-range Forecasting, and Long-range Forecasting), By End-Use Industry (Transportation, Aviation, Energy & Utilities, Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Agriculture, Media, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global weather forecasting services market accounted for US$ 1.6 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 3.5 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.0%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of Industry, Forecasting Type, End-Use Industry and region.

Depending upon industry, the energy & utilities dominates the market due to the growing use of electric systems, increasing domestic energy demand from various countries across the globe, and the depletion of fossil fuels. This has led governments of various countries to resort to renewable sources of energy, which, in turn, boosts the energy & utilities segment.

In terms of forecasting type, short-range weather forecasting services offers cost-efficiency, improved scalability, 24×7 availability, and enhanced decision-making. Hence, short-range forecasting account for the largest share in the weather forecasting services market.

By End-Use Industry, transportation segment is estimated to be the dominating segment.

By region, North America is dominating the global weather forecasting service market due to the technological advancements, such as improvements in data analytics and computer forecast models and an increase in the use of supercomputers delivering more computing power. This region has the player with the access to all the complex and advance technology to provide the most accurate information. Thus, accounts for the largest share of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in global weather forecasting services market includes Skye Instruments Ltd, Columbia Weather System Inc., Morcom International, Inc., All Weather, Inc., StormGeo, BMT Group, and Fugro, Airmar Technology Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group.

