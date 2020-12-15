Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Trends Research Report Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2027

Databridgemarketresearch.com added a new study on Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Research Review 2020 that has been just made available providing an extensive knowledge and perceptions of the industry. The Global Wearable Medical Devices Market research report offers the market insights from the statistics, gathered from the reliable market information such as manufacturers, channel partners, decision makers and regulatory bodies. It outlines segment of the market investigates progression such as drivers, limitations and opportunities that at present strongly affect the market and could impact the market in future, Market share analysis mentioned in this report with a specific end goal to clarify the intensity of rivalry between driving market players working over the globe. It validated primary and secondary research methodology and data sources that are implied to collect key information like market size, trends, revenue and analysis.

wearable medical devices market is registering a healthy CAGR of 23.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the surging demand for wireless connectivity among healthcare providers and continuous advancement in technology.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global wearable medical devices market are Fitbit, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Garmin Ltd., BioTelemetry, Inc, Omron Healthcare, Inc, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Nokia, General Electric Company, Misfit, Xiaomi, VitalConnect, Activinsights Ltd., World Global Network, Polar Electro, Aliph Brands LLC, Pebble Technology International, Sotera Wireless, Inc., Everist Health, Withings, Intelesens Ltd, among others.

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market By Type (Activity Monitors, Smartwatches, Smart Clothing, Patches), Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Online Channel, Hypermarkets), Device Type (Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Devices), Application (Sports & Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring, Home Healthcare), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, VivaLNK had launched IoT-enabled medical wearable Sensor Platform for continuous patient monitoring. It has edge computing technologies, range of sensors and has an internal data cloud. It captures biometrics and human vitals, and supplies data from the patient to edge computing devices, and to the cloud, for application analysis and integration. This product launch will expand the company product portfolio and expand its market share.

In January 2019, Omron Healthcare had launched HeartGuide. It is wearable blood pressure monitor. It can measure blood pressure through oscillometric technology. It can store up to 100 readings in memory and every data can be sent to a new alternate mobile application, HeartAdvisor. This product launch will expand the company product portfolio and will position the company as a market leader.

Market Drivers

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the market

Continuous advancement in technologies is helping the market to grow

Increasing demand of wireless connectivity among healthcare providers is flourishing the growth of the market

Surging awareness regarding physical fitness drives the market growth

Market Restraints

Expensive wearable devices hampers the market growth

Issues regarding data security acts as a market restraint

