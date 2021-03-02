Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Size, Research Findings and Conclusion Forecast 2028

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Wearable Medical Devices Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026. A reliable report contains market data that can be relatively essential when it comes to dominate in the industry or make a mark in the market as a new emergent. It also strategically analyses the growth trends and future prospects. Moreover, this winning market report also provides strategic profiling of top players in the industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. The report gives details about the top players and brands that are driving the market. A wide-ranging Global Wearable Medical Devices Market research report acts as a backbone for the success of business in any sector.

wearable medical devices market is registering a healthy CAGR of 23.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the surging demand for wireless connectivity among healthcare providers and continuous advancement in technology.

Market Definition: Global Wearable Medical Devices Market

Wearable medical devices can be called non-invasive devices and autonomous capable of performing particular medical tasks. These medical tasks involve over a period of time medical monitoring or support. One of the main goals of wearable medical devices is to gather data about the fitness of the individual. These devices are used to monitor walking distance, consumption of calorie, sleep, and heartbeat.

Competitive Analysis:

Global wearable medical devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of wearable medical devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global wearable medical devices market are Fitbit, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Garmin Ltd., BioTelemetry, Inc, Omron Healthcare, Inc, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Nokia, General Electric Company, Misfit, Xiaomi, VitalConnect, Activinsights Ltd., World Global Network, Polar Electro, Aliph Brands LLC, Pebble Technology International, Sotera Wireless, Inc., Everist Health, Withings, Intelesens Ltd, among others.

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market By Type (Activity Monitors, Smartwatches, Smart Clothing, Patches), Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Online Channel, Hypermarkets), Device Type (Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Devices), Application (Sports & Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring, Home Healthcare), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, VivaLNK had launched IoT-enabled medical wearable Sensor Platform for continuous patient monitoring. It has edge computing technologies, range of sensors and has an internal data cloud. It captures biometrics and human vitals, and supplies data from the patient to edge computing devices, and to the cloud, for application analysis and integration. This product launch will expand the company product portfolio and expand its market share.

In January 2019, Omron Healthcare had launched HeartGuide. It is wearable blood pressure monitor. It can measure blood pressure through oscillometric technology. It can store up to 100 readings in memory and every data can be sent to a new alternate mobile application, HeartAdvisor. This product launch will expand the company product portfolio and will position the company as a market leader.

Market Drivers

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the market

Continuous advancement in technologies is helping the market to grow

Increasing demand of wireless connectivity among healthcare providers is flourishing the growth of the market

Surging awareness regarding physical fitness drives the market growth

Market Restraints

Expensive wearable devices hampers the market growth

Issues regarding data security acts as a market restraint

Segmentation: Global Wearable Medical Devices Market

By Type

Activity Monitors

Smartwatches

Smart Clothing

Patches

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

Online Channel

Hypermarkets

By Device Type

Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Heart Rate Monitors Pulse Oximeters Blood Pressure Monitors Glucose Monitoring Devices Sleep Monitoring Devices Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric Devices Neuromonitoring Devices



Therapeutic Devices Pain Management Devices Rehabilitation Devices Respiratory Therapy Devices Insulin Pumps



By Application

Sports & Fitness

Remote Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare

