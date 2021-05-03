Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Growth Drivers, Segments, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast 2025 Industry Insights by type (Patch, Activity Monitors, Smart Clothing, Smartwatch), by device type (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), distribution channel (Online Channel, Pharmacies, Hypermarkets) and by application (Sports and Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring, Home Healthcare)

The global wearable medical devices market is growing at significant rate, due to technological advancement in medical devices, and boosting penetration of smartphones. The market has witnessed high demand for activity monitors over the last few years due to increasing prevalence of lifestyle associated and chronic diseases.

Diagnostic and monitoring devices are further segmented into vital sign monitoring devices, sleep monitoring devices, neuromonitoring devices, glucose monitoring devices and fetal monitoring and obstetric devices. Therapeutic devices are further segmented into insulin pumps, rehabilitation devices, respiratory therapy devices and pain management devices.

There are majorly four types of wearable devices, activity monitors, patches, smartwatches and smart clothing. Increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases, growing awareness of fitness and health and growing implementation of sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the activity monitor segment. Of all the types, the activity monitor is anticipated to account foremost share in the wearable medical devices market.

Increasing emphasis on physical fitness to enhance quality of life and increasing inclination of tracking health progress are the factors growing the demand of sports and fitness wearable devices. Among all applications, sports and fitness is expected to command the wearable medical devices market.

The major distribution channels are pharmacies, hypermarket and online channel. Increasing inclination towards self-monitoring and non-invasive monitoring and diagnosis, and significant escalation in supply of wearable devices in pharmacies are some of the factors growing the demand of wearable devices in pharmacies.

The increasing emphasis on physical fitness, mounting demand for wireless connectivity amongst healthcare providers and increasing number of smartphone based healthcare apps compatible with wearable devices are the primary growth drivers for wearable medical devices market.

Increasing awareness and growing preference of home healthcare, and increasing demand for remote patient monitoring is also facilitating the growth for the wearable medical devices industry. Mounting healthcare cost and growing geriatric population has increased the need for remote patient monitoring. The remote patient monitoring improves health outcomes at minimum cost.

The key challenge for the new entrants is the survival in capital intensive and highly regulated wearable medical devices market. In addition, there is less product differentiation offered by existing players, which further increases the competition among the existing players. Moreover, most of the medical device providers are adding wearable components to their product line.

Asia-Pacific is observed to witness the fastest growth in the market, as the region comprises of increasing adoption of smartphones, large population base, increasing prevalence of lifestyle associated diseases and favorable government support.