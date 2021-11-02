Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global wearable medical devices market is expected decline from $8.87 billion in 2019 to $8.35 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.83%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $16.08 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 24.39%. North America was the largest region in wearable devices market in 2019.

The wearable medical devices market consists of sales of wearable medical equipment and related services that includes diagnostic devices and therapeutic devices like vital signs, sleep and neuro monitoring devices, electrocardiographs, pain management, respiratory therapeutic devices among others. The companies involved in wearable medical devices market design, manufacture and market medical wearables like watches, wristbands, clothing, ear wear and other devices for the applications like Remote Patient Monitoring, Ear wear, Home healthcare, Sports and Fitness which are designed for patient management and life-style disease management like prevention of diseases and maintenance of health with advantages such as weight control and physical activity monitoring.

The wearable medical devices market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the wearable medical devices market are Philips, Polar Electro, Omron Corporation, Fitbit Inc., Garmin Ltd., LifeWatch AG (BioTelemetry Inc.), Xiaomi Inc., VitalConnect, Jawbone Inc., General Electric Co.

The global wearable medical devices market is segmented:

1) By Device Type, Diagnostic Devices, Therapeutic Devices

2) By Product Type, Watch, Wristband, Clothing, Ear Wear, Other Devices

3) By Distribution Channel, Pharmacies, Online Channel, HyperMarkets

4) By Application, Sports And Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring, Home Healthcare, Ear Wear

The wearable medical devices market report describes and explains the global wearable medical devices market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The wearable medical devices report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global wearable medical devices market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global wearable medical devices market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

