Global Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors Market Technological Breakthroughs, Value Chain And Stakeholder Analysis By 2027

Wearable blood pressure monitors market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a CAGR of 13.70% in the above-mentioned period. The growing adoption of wireless and wearable technology will help in escalating the growth of the wearable blood pressure monitors market.

Wearable blood pressure monitors are devices that monitor blood pressure continuously, including during activities such as exercising and sleep by using technology that is attached to the body of the person. They are widely used in applications such as sports and fitness, remote patient monitoring and home healthcare.

The growing prevalence of hypertension, rising healthcare spending, increasing geriatric population, growing cardiovascular disorders are some of the factors expected to boost the growth of the wearable blood pressure monitors market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. On the other hand, the increasing demand for patient monitoring devices will create several opportunities that will lead to the growth of the wearable blood pressure monitors market in the above mentioned period.

Wearable blood pressure monitors market is segmented on the basis of product type, connecting technology, component, measurement, distribution channel and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product type, the wearable blood pressure monitors market is segmented into wrist blood pressure monitor, upper arm blood pressure monitor, and finger blood pressure monitor.

On the basis of connectivity technology, the wearable blood pressure monitors market is segmented into WiFi based and bluetooth based.

On the basis of component, the wearable blood pressure monitors market is segmented into battery, bluetooth IC, display, memory, processor, and sensor.

On the basis of measurement, the wearable blood pressure monitors market is segmented into arterial tonometry, oscillometric method, and pulse transit time method.

On the basis of distribution channel, the wearable blood pressure monitors market is segmented into offline mode and online mode. Offline mode has been further segmented into hypermarkets and pharmacies.

On the basis of application, the wearable blood pressure monitors market is segmented into home healthcare, remote patient monitoring, and sports & fitness.

The countries covered in the wearable blood pressure monitors market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the wearable blood pressure monitors market because of the growing adoption of advance technology and increasing healthcare spending while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the growing geriatric population and increasing hypertension patient pool.

Wearable blood pressure monitors market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to wearable blood pressure monitors market.

The major players covered in the wearable blood pressure monitors market report are GE Healthcare, ForaCare Suisse AG, OMRON Corporation, Xiaomi, Philips, Medaval Ltd., Qardio, Inc, Smiths Group plc, Blipcare, Tarilian Laser Technologies Limited, iHealth Lab Inc., Pyle Audio, Nokia, Koogeek Inc, Inventum Household Appliances B.V., BioTelemetry, Inc, Garmin International, Inc and ChroniSense Medical among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

