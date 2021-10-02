Global Wealth Management Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global wealth management market reached a value of nearly $486.78 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $486.78 billion in 2019 to $446.73 billion in 2020 at a rate of -8.2%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 ad reach $584.99 billion in 2023.

Request For The Sample Of The Wealth Management Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2156&type=smp

The wealth management market consists of sales of wealth management services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, advise on and manage various kinds of assets belonging to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, corporations, and government and non-government institutions. The market includes establishments that offer financial and investment advice, retirement planning and legal or estate planning.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Wealth Management Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wealth-management-market

The wealth management market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the wealth management market are Wells Fargo & Company, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corporation, Morgan Stanley, UBS Group AG

The wealth management market is segmented by type of asset class, by advisory mode, by type of wealth manager, by enterprise size, by type of client, by service element and by geography.

By Type Of Asset Class-

The wealth management market can be segmented by type of asset class into

a) Equity

b) Fixed Income

c) Alternative Assets and Others

By Advisory Mode-

The wealth management market can be segmented by advisory mode into

a) Human Advisory

b) Robo Advisory

c) Hybrid Advisory

By Type Of Wealth Manager-

The wealth management market can be segmented by type of wealth manager into

a) Private Banks

b) Full-Service Wealth Managers

c) Investment Managers

d) Stockbrokers

e) Others

By Enterprise Size-

The wealth management market can be segmented by enterprise size into

a) Large Enterprises

b) Medium and Small Enterprises

By Type Of Client-

The wealth management market can be segmented by type of client into

a) Mass Affluent

b) HNWI

c) Pension Funds

d) Insurance Companies

e) Sovereign Wealth Funds

By Service Element-

The wealth management market can be segmented by service element into

a) Asset Management

b) Portfolio Management and Investment Advisory

c) Funds, Trusts, and Other Financial Vehicles

Read More On The Global Wealth Management Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wealth-management-market

The wealth management market report describes and explains the global wealth management market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The wealth management report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global wealth management market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global wealth management market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Wealth Management Market Characteristics Wealth Management Market Product Analysis Wealth Management Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Wealth Management Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model