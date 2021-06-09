Global Wax Emulsion Market 2021 Analysis and 2027 Forecasting Report By WhipsmartMI

The global wax emulsion market is expected to grow in the coming years due to a lack of substitutes and high demand from end-user industries such as paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, and cosmetics.

Synthetic wax emulsions are widely used as a material base in the manufacturing industry. Because these products come in a variety of properties, they can be used in a variety of applications. Over the forecast period, the segment’s growth is expected to be fueled by consistent demand from a wide range of applications in paints and coatings, cosmetics, and construction. Polyethylene wax emulsions are in high demand due to their low cost and ease of availability. During the forecast period, this segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The major drivers for the segment’s growth are rising construction activities in emerging economies and the lack of a close substitute for wax emulsion. Physical properties such as water repellency, abrasion resistance, slip control, lubrication, and anti-blocking are also important considerations when choosing a wax emulsion material. In 2018, paints and coatings accounted for the majority of market share. Because of its ease of use, physical stability, and environmental friendliness, it is being used more frequently in the paints and coatings industry instead of solvents. During the forecast period, however, the textiles segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Added benefits of using wax emulsion in textiles include improved tear resistance, fabric softening, heat setting, and reduced needle cutting.

Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth rate. In 2018, emerging countries like China, Japan, and India accounted for the majority of the Asia Pacific wax emulsion market. Paints and coatings, as well as adhesives and sealants, are likely to drive the wax emulsion market forward. Wax emulsions are in high demand due to their easy availability and low labour costs. Key market players in the global Wax Emulsion industries are BASF SE, Nippon Seiro Co., Altana AG, Sasol Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Michelman, Inc., Repsol S.A., Lubrizol Corporation, Hexion Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, DANQUINSA GmbH, and H&R GROUP are some of the major players in the Wax Emulsion Market.

The Wax Emulsion Market report has been categorized as below

By Material Type

Natural Base Wax Emulsion

Synthetic Base Wax Emulsion

By Product Type

Hollow fiber

Spiral wound

Plate and frame

Others (Tubular and capillary)

By End-Use Industry

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Cosmetics

Textiles

Others (automotive, leather and packaging)

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

