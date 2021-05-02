Global Water Treatment Systems Market – Analysis and Forecast (2020-2025) The global water treatment systems market is expected to reach around USD 5.9 billion in the year 2020 and is expected to account for a value of USD 211.3 billion by 2025, with a 6.5% CAGR from 2020.

Some of the key drivers factoring to this growth in this market are increasing global demand for clean water, stringent regulatory rules, and issues, raising concerns towards the environment. The growth of this market is also helped by rapid urbanization and population growth, growing demand for new water supplies, increasing emphasis on water quality and public health, increasing the prevalence of waterborne diseases, increasing industrial demand, and strict government regulations on wastewater treatment.

DRIVERS

1. Some rivers have been made unfit for use by the unsupervised disposal of chemical compounds and waste from building activities. To prevent contracting diseases such as cholera and giardiasis, water drawn from any source needs to be filtered before drinking. In safeguarding human life from such diseases, water treatment systems play a significant role.

2. The COVID-19 pandemic will stimulate the world’s demand for better, cleaner water and more effective and efficient treatment of waste water. Progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on water and waste water is likely to be motivated by this.

3. The global market for water treatment systems is identified by the presence of leading players who account for a leading market value share. Key players are introducing product offerings as well as establishing mergers & acquisitions (M&A) to broaden their regional presence in an attempt to counter the potential entry of new players.

4. Growing water pollution and construction activities, along with increasing understanding of the benefits of clean drinking water, are key parameters that drive the growth of the demand for water treatment systems.

5. The adoption of the product is facilitated by stringent environmental legislation by the relevant government authorities to monitor water protection issues. In addition, rapid industrialization and the region’s increasing population are key factors driving the landscape of the industry.

OPPORTUNTIES

IoT-enabled water treatment systems provide the ability for market players to boost efficiency and effectiveness while enhancing customer support. Moreover, IoT is emerging as a much-needed option, considering the amount of labour and time needed to collect water and transport it to treatment sites.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Based on Geography, the water treatment system market is segmented into-

1. North America – US, Canada

2. Europe – Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

3. Asia Pacific (APAC) – India, Japan, China, Rest of APAC

4. Rest of the World – Middle East & Africa.

Significant growth is to be witnessed by Asia Pacific segment from the year 2020 to 2025.

The key driver for APAC to grow over the next 5 years, at the estimated highest CAGR. With China, India, and Japan, led by Europe and North America, Asia-Pacific is the leading region in the global water treatment system industry. However, due to the increasing population and higher economic results, Europe had the second largest market share in the water treatment system market.

COMPETATIVE ANALYSIS

Companies focus on designing technologies that are capable of operating without a continuous supply of electricity that can also be used in remote and rural areas. To boost their product portfolio, they engage in R&D activities.

Key significant players in the global water treatment market include:

• Pentair Plc. (UK)

• Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

• LG Electronics (South Korea)

• Honeywell International Inc. (US)

• Hindustan Unilever Limited (UK)

• COWAY CO. Ltd (South Korea)

• Culligan (US)

• Eureka Forbes (India)

• BWT Aktiengesellschaft (Austria)

• Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India)

• Global Water Solutions Ltd. (Jersey)

• Whirlpool Corporation (US).

