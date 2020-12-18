Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is estimated to be USD 29.9 billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach USD 34.9 billion by 2025

The global water treatment chemicals market is estimated to be USD 29.9 billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach USD 34.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period (2020–2025). Advancement of IoT for water treatment along with advancement of self-cleaning filters for industrial water treatment are the key trends observed towards the growth of global water treatment chemicals market. The water management process in developed countries has observed improvement with the use of Internet of Things and sensors technology and is gaining huge popularity globally.

Use of IoT in water management system is considered to be a differential growth and innovation factor and key players are investing towards it. However, due to high cost certain countries are not able to adopt the technique and are thereby searching for alternatives towards water treatment and investing in water treatment chemicals is thus gaining momentum.

Corrosion inhibitors category is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the global water treatment chemicals is categorized into biocides & disinfectants, pH adjusters & softeners, scale inhibitors & dispersants, flocculants, coagulants, corrosion inhibitors, and others. Amongst these segments, corrosion inhibitors are expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancement in the water treatment industry and utilization of treatment equipment is expanding that is further escalating the growth of corrosion inhibitors globally.

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America was the largest revenue contributor in water treatment chemicals market in 2019. The growth of water treatment chemicals market in this region is attributed towards increasing measures and regulations undertaken by the government authorities towards reuse and recycle of wastewater. Furthermore, water treatment chemicals are gaining extensive popularity in oil & gas and mining industries in the region. Water treatment chemicals in oil & gas industries is used for cleaning contaminated wastewater and is considered to be ost effective method for cleaning water, maintains purity of water with optimizing performance and thus reduce cost of the service providers.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global water treatment chemicals market include Baker Hughes Incorporated, SAMCO, Chembond Chemicals Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema, Solenis, Kemira, BASF SE, Ecolab Inc, SNF Group, SUEZ, VASU Chemicals, and Johnson Matthey.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2015–2019 and forecast for the years 2020–2025

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Coverage

Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Biocides & Disinfectants

pH Adjusters & Softeners

Scale Inhibitors & Dispersants

Flocculants

Coagulants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Others

End Use Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Municipal Water

Industrial Water Pulp & Paper Food & Beverages Refineries Oil & Gas Power Generation Sugar Metal & Mining Others



