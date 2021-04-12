Global Water Swivels Market Survey Report, 2020-2027
The global Water Swivels market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Competition Analysis
Major competitors of the global Water Swivels market include:
DATC
N&N Drilling Supply
Fordia
Kadant
America West Drilling Supply
Northwest Machine
Diedrich Drill
Shaw Equipment
Aardwolf
XSpec
Braemar
Mills Machine
Asahi Diamond
Archway
Global Geotech
MK Diamond
Sandvik
Diamond Drill & Tool
Water Swivels Application Abstract
The Water Swivels is commonly used into:
Coring
Mud Rotary
Grouting
Air
Underground
Water Swivels Type Abstract
Based on the basis of the type, the Water Swivels can be segmented into:
Compact
Universal
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Water Swivels Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Water Swivels Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Water Swivels Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Water Swivels Market in Major Countries
7 North America Water Swivels Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Water Swivels Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Water Swivels Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Water Swivels Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Audience:
-Water Swivels manufacturers
-Water Swivels traders, distributors, and suppliers
-Water Swivels industry associations
-Product managers, Water Swivels industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
-Market Research and consulting firms
