Global Water Storage Tank Market is anticipated to reach USD 16.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.8 % during the forecast period

The Global Water Storage Tank Market valued at USD 12.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 16.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.8 % during the forecast period. Rapid population growth has led to improved demand for drinking water in urban and rural areas and nationwide enterprises and utilities. The need for water and its storage for different purposes have shaped the market for water storage tanks globally. Global warming and uncertain climate cause acute water scarcity in some of the regions in the world. It pushes people to conserve and store water anyway. The surge in water consumption has been noticed in the industrial and commercial sectors.

Market Drivers

Water scarcity in several regions

Water shortage is one of the most terrible outcomes of global warming. The United Nations, about half of the world’s populace, could face severe water scarcity by 2030 when the demand may surpass supply by 40%. Increasing anxiety over the conservative use of water due to lack of drinking water in numerous areas has led to the expansion of the market for water storage tanks. The dire situation in different regions of the world ensures considerable demand from different utilities and private persons.

The demand for water storage tanks in different industries

The surge in water usage for different industrial and commercial applications has also stimulated the request for water storage tanks. The significant demand for water storage systems comes from rising oil and gas exploration activities around the world. It conveys an optimistic outlook on the global water storage tanks market. Diverse metal manufacturing and chemical industries in both emerging and established economies need storage tanks for different purposes. Their expansion presents a lucrative opportunity for the global storage tanks market. Furthermore, increasing requests for storage tanks from industries such as health care, food & beverages, electronics, automotive, construction, and pharmaceutical have been noticed in different applications. It assures an optimistic view of the global storage tanks market for the next few years.

Competitive Landscape

The major players in water storage market are McDermott International, Inc., Caldwell Tanks, Crom Corporation, Tank Connection, DN Tanks, Synalloy Corporation, Fiber Technology Corporation Inc., ZCL Composites Inc., Sintex Industries Limited, Superior Tank Co. Inc., CST Industries, Snyder Industries Inc. and other prominent players.

Recent Developments

Different manufacturers are developing storage tanks with innovative materials and features that offer durability and strength. Some of them use advanced polymers in manufacturing the tank to increase its durability and endurance in extreme climatic conditions. Besides, amplified thermal insulation, protection against UV rays, defense against algae formation, oxidation, virgin plastics, multiple layers, and waterproofing are some of the latest offered features in the market.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, South Korea UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia. Product/Service Segmentation By Water Storage Tank Type, By Application Key Players McDermott International, Inc., Caldwell Tanks, Crom Corporation, Tank Connection, DN Tanks, Synalloy Corporation, Fiber Technology Corporation Inc., ZCL Composites Inc., Sintex Industries Limited, Superior Tank Co. Inc., CST Industries, Snyder Industries Inc. and other prominent players.

By Water Storage Tank Type

Concrete Water Storage Tanks

Teel Water Storage Tanks

Fiberglass Water Storage Tanks

Plastic Water Storage Tanks

Others

By Application

Municipal

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and project the Global Storage Tank Market size in terms of value.

To examine the region-wise segmentation of the Global Storage Tank market and assess the market size in terms of value for each region viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their leading countries.

To outline, segregate, and estimate the Global Storage Tank Market based on different classifications, i.e., By Water Storage Tank Type, By Application, and By Region.

To scrutinize category-wise competitive developments in the Global Storage Tank Market based on Water Storage Tank Type, its Application, and Region.

To interpret the current market dynamics, by analyzing growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and their impact.

To provide a detailed competitive landscape, including major players, strategic profiles, and market shares.

