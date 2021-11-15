Global Water Purifiers Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview
The Business Research Company’s ‘Water Purifiers Market 2021 - By Technology Type (Respiratory RO Water Purifier, UV Water Purifier, Gravity-Based Water Purifier), By End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Household), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Direct Sales, Online), By Portability (Portable, Non-Portable), By Device Type (Wall Mounted, Countertop And Tabletop, Faucet-Mounted, Under-The-Sink), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.
The global water purifiers market is expected to grow from $27,785.2 million in 2020 to $30,254.2 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to reach $42,656.9 million in 2025. The global water purifiers market is expected to reach $64,133.3 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5%.
Request For The Sample Of The Water Purifiers Market Here:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5368&type=smp
The water purifiers market consists of sales of water purifiers by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce water purifiers. Water purifiers are the devices used to purify water from biological contaminants, toxins, harmful chemicals & gases, and other impurities such as solid particles so that it can be safe for drinking. The water purifiers have filters which clear out the calcium and magnesium which is present in the hard water and convert it to soft water for drinking.
Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Water Purifiers Report Here:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-purifiers-market
The water purifiers market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
Some of the major players of the water purifiers market are LG Electronics Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Pentair PLC, DuPont, Coway Co., Ltd.
The water purifiers market is segmented by technology type, by end user, by distribution channel, by portability, by device type, by geography.
By Technology Type –
The water purifiers market is segmented by technology type into
-
- a) RO Water Purifiers
- b) UV Water Purifiers
- c) Gravity-based Water Purifiers
By End User –
The water purifiers market is segmented by end user into
-
- a) Industrial
- b) Commercial
- c) Household
By Distribution Channel –
The water purifiers market is segmented by distribution channel into
-
- a) Retail Stores
- b) Direct Sales
- c) Online
By Portability –
The water purifiers market is segmented by portability into
-
- a) Portable
- b) Non-Portable
By Device Type –
The water purifier market is segmented by device type into
-
- a) Wall Mounted
- b) Countertop and Tabletop
- c) Faucet-Mounted
- d) Under-The- Sink
Read More On The Global Water Purifiers Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-purifiers-market
The water purifiers market report describes and explains the global water purifiers market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The water purifiers report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.
The countries covered in the global water purifiers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.
The regions covered in the global water purifiers market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.
The Full Report Includes
- Executive Summary
- Report Structure
- Water Purifiers Market Characteristics
- Water Purifiers Market Product Analysis
- Water Purifiers Market Supply Chain
…..
- Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Water Purifiers Market
- Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market
- Recommendations
- Appendix
- Copyright And Disclaimer
Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?
The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.
The World’s Most Comprehensive Database
The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.
Contact Us:
The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/
Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model