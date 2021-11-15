Global Water Purifiers Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global water purifiers market is expected to grow from $27,785.2 million in 2020 to $30,254.2 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to reach $42,656.9 million in 2025. The global water purifiers market is expected to reach $64,133.3 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The water purifiers market consists of sales of water purifiers by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce water purifiers. Water purifiers are the devices used to purify water from biological contaminants, toxins, harmful chemicals & gases, and other impurities such as solid particles so that it can be safe for drinking. The water purifiers have filters which clear out the calcium and magnesium which is present in the hard water and convert it to soft water for drinking.

The water purifiers market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the water purifiers market are LG Electronics Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Pentair PLC, DuPont, Coway Co., Ltd.

The water purifiers market is segmented by technology type, by end user, by distribution channel, by portability, by device type, by geography.

By Technology Type –

The water purifiers market is segmented by technology type into

a) RO Water Purifiers

b) UV Water Purifiers

c) Gravity-based Water Purifiers

By End User –

The water purifiers market is segmented by end user into

a) Industrial

b) Commercial

c) Household

By Distribution Channel –

The water purifiers market is segmented by distribution channel into

a) Retail Stores

b) Direct Sales

c) Online

By Portability –

The water purifiers market is segmented by portability into

a) Portable

b) Non-Portable

By Device Type –

The water purifier market is segmented by device type into

a) Wall Mounted

b) Countertop and Tabletop

c) Faucet-Mounted

d) Under-The- Sink

The water purifiers market report describes and explains the global water purifiers market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The water purifiers report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global water purifiers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global water purifiers market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

