Global Water Meter Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global water meter market is expected to grow from $4.22 billion in 2020 to $4.65 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the water meter market is mainly due to the increase in water consumption, growing need for water management, global industrial development, supportive government regulations, need for improvement in water utility usage and efficiency, and increasing demand to reduce non-revenue water losses. The market is expected to reach $5.53 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

The water meter market consists of sales of water meters by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture water meters. A water meter is a device that provides a measurement of water flowing through a pipe system or other outlet. Water meters are placed in a box, which is fitted underground or over the ground on public land. They generally feature automated meter reading technology.

The water meter market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the water meter market are Aclara Technologies LLC, Badger Meter Inc, Diehl Stiftung GmbH & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Kamstrup AS, Landis+Gyr Corporation, Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG, Arad Group, BMETER, Datamatics Global Services Limited, Elster Group GmbH, Maddalena Spa, Mueller Water Products, Roper Industries, Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd., Neptune Technology Group, and Aquiba Pty Ltd.

The global water meter market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Mechanical Water Meter, Smart Water Meter

2) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

The water meter market report describes and explains the global water meter market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The water meter report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global water meter market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global water meter market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

