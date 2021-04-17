Global Water Clarifiers Market Pre-Treatment, Portable Water Treatment, Wastewater Treatment, Wastewater Recovery and Utility Feed Water – Forecast by 2025 Industry Insights by Type (Coagulant, Flocculants, Ph Stabilizers), by Application (Pre-Treatment, Portable Water Treatment, Wastewater Treatment, Wastewater Recovery, Utility Feed Water), by End-User (Power Generation, Mining, Municipal, Food Processing, Pulp & Paper, Oil & Gas)

Clarifiers are used to remove solid particulates from liquid for clarification and thickening. They are also known as settlers. These tanks are widely used in sewage treatment, oil and gas, power generation, mining, and many other industries to provide product separation and recovery.

The global water clarifiers market is witnessing significant growth in the market and is anticipated to grow at a good pace in the coming years, due to the increasing focus on water treatment and stringent environmental regulations imposed by the government of various countries and regulatory authorities.

Based on type, the water clarifiers market is segmented into coagulant, flocculants, Ph Stabilizers. Coagulant water clarifiers are further segmented into organic coagulant and inorganic coagulant. Flocculants are further classified into anionic flocculants, cationic flocculants, non-ionic flocculants, and amphoteric flocculants.

On the basis of application, the water clarifiers market is classified into pre-treatment, portable water treatment, wastewater treatment, wastewater recovery, utility feed water, and others.

Based on end-user, the water clarifiers market is segmented into power generation, mining, municipal, food processing, pulp and paper, oil and gas, and others. Among all these, municipal end-user category is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market, due to the increasing need of robust water treatment solutions to provide safe drinking water, reduce water scarcity concerns, and minimize pollutants.

The major factors responsible for driving the water clarifiers market are the stringent regulations pertaining to conservation of water and water quality, declining fresh water resources, increasing strict regulations for water reuse and wastage. The fresh water resources are declining at a very fast rate, hence to meet the demand of ever-increasing population these clarifiers are used to reuse the water after treatment, which is boosting the market growth.

High cost of clarifiers and the availability of substitutes such as chemicals are restraining the water clarifiers market growth and posing as a major challenge.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the water clarifiers market. Rapid industrialization, increasing population, and decrease in the water freshwater reserves in the region are the major factors which are anticipated to drive the market growth.