Global Water-Based Printing Inks Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The water-based printing inks market reached a value of nearly $10,714.8 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.8% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $10,714.8 million in 2020 to $13,019.0 million in 2025 at a rate of 4.0%. The water-based printing inks market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2025 and reach $15,484.6 million in 2030.

The water-based printing inks market consists of sales of water-based printing inks and related services used for printing on fabric and paper. Water-based printing inks are referred to as aqueous inks and are dye and pigment inks. Water based inks are not waterproof and they have the property to fade in UV light. The use of water-based printing inks has been limited due to compatibility with substrate materials, but they are successfully used in various applications including printing on fabric, paper, and some plastics.

The water-based printing inks market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the water-based printing inks market are DIC Corporation, Flint Group, Siegwerk Druckfarben Ag & Co. KGaA, Sakata Inx, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.

The water-based printing inks market is segmented by type, product type

By Type –

The water-based printing inks market can be segmented by type into

a) Flexo Inks

b) Gravure Inks

c) Screen-Printing Inks

d) Digital Inks

e) Others

By Product Type-

The water-based printing inks market can be segmented by product type into

a) Acrylic Water-Based Inks

b) Maleic Water-Based Inks

c) Shellac Water-Based Inks

d) Other Water-Based Inks

The water-based printing inks market report describes and explains the global water-based printing inks market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The water-based printing inks report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global water-based printing inks market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global water-based printing inks market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

