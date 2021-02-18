Global Waste Derived Biogas Market Research Report 2021
Global Waste Derived Biogas Market Research
Waste Derived Biogas research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Sewage
- Industrial Wastewater
- Agricultural Waste
- Landfill Gas
- Other
Segment by Application
- Municipal Electricity Production
- On-site Electricity Production
- Transportation Fuel
- Other
By Company
- Siemens
- Clarke Energy
- Sarawak Energy
- Cargill Inc.
- Biogas Technology Ltd.
- Bedminster International
- Environmental Products & Technology Corp.
- AAT GmbH & Co.
- Biotech Energy AG
- Bekon Biogas Energy Inc.
- Biogen Greenfinch
- ADI Systems Inc
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
Table of content
1 Waste Derived Biogas Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Waste Derived Biogas
1.2 Waste Derived Biogas Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Waste Derived Biogas Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Sewage
1.2.3 Industrial Wastewater
1.2.4 Agricultural Waste
1.2.5 Landfill Gas
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Waste Derived Biogas Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Waste Derived Biogas Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Municipal Electricity Production
1.3.3 On-site Electricity Production
1.3.4 Transportation Fuel
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Waste Derived Biogas Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Waste Derived Biogas Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Waste Derived Biogas Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Waste Derived Biogas Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Waste Derived Biogas Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Waste Derived Biogas Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Waste Derived Biogas Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Waste Derived Biogas Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Waste Derived Biogas Production Market Share
