Global Walking Assist Devices Market Size, Research Findings and Conclusion Forecast 2028

Global Walking Assist Devices Market By Product Type (Gait Belts & Lift Vests, Canes, Crutches, Walkers, Wheelchairs, Power Scooters), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Walking Assist Devices Market

Global walking assist devices market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 8.35 billion by 2026 registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising ageing population and the growing initiatives taken by government to ensure availability of walking assist devices.

Market Definition: Global Walking Assist Devices Market

Walking assist devices are mechanical devices that aid the patient by providing balance, assistance, strength and endurance to walk independently. It consists of rehabilitative, adaptive assistive devices for those who are physically disabled, allowing them to perform those tasks independently in which they previously needed help and assistance.

Key Market Competitors: Global Walking Assist Devices Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global walking assist devices market are AlterG, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Permobil, Ossenberg GmbH, Electric Mobility Euro Ltd., Comfort, Levo AG Wohlen, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., Pride Mobility Products Corp., Ottobock, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, C.T.M. HOMECARE PRODUCT, Inc., Medical Depot, Inc., MEYRA-ORTOPEDIA Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH, TAITRA, Karma Medical Products Co., LTD., Care Ltd., Besco Medical, Briggs Healthcare, NOVA Medical Products and Performance Health amongst others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Honda Motors is set to launch a new and innovative walk assist device designed in collaboration with Ohio State University after it announced that they are conducting Phase II randomized controlled trials for the device. The product designed for those individuals who are suffering with Parkinson’s disease. Honda’s walk assist device will help those who have gait and balance issues. With this launch, it would revolutionize the walk assist market globally, by expanding its use and application.

In April 2017, Toyota introduced a new robotic walk assist leg brace, Welwalk WW-1000, which would help those who are suffering with partial paralysis. It is placed on the affected leg, assisting the patients to walk. This smart robotic leg brace has an in-built sensor that knows exactly the level of support that the patients require at that point of time. This technological advanced device paves the way for a brighter future for walking assist devices.

Competitive Analysis: Global Walking Assist Devices Market

Global walking assist devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of walking assist devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

The rising prevalence of debilitating neurological diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoarthritis increases the demand for walking assist devices

Rising demand for rehabilitation equipment prior performing surgeries

Increase in the healthcare expenditure drives the demand for this market

Technological improvements and innovations in walking assist devices would act as a catalyst to the growth of this market.

Market Restraints

Mobility issues/complications associated with the operations of these devices is expected to hinder the growth potential

High cost of walking assists devices restrains the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Walking Assist Devices Market

By Product Type

Gait Belts & Lift Vests

Canes Quad Canes Folding Canes

Crutches

Walker Standard Walkers Rolling Walkers/Rollators Hemi Walkers

Wheelchairs Manual Wheelchairs Electric Wheelchairs Front Wheel Drive Center Wheel Drive Rear Wheel Drive Standing Power Wheelchairs

Power Scooters Boot Scooters Road Scooters Pavement Scooters



By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

