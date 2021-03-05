Global Walking Assist Devices Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026||Invacare Corporation, Permobil, Ossenberg GmbH, Electric Mobility Euro Ltd., Comfort, Levo AG Wohlen

Data Bridge Market research presents the top quality and comprehensive walking assist devices research report which provides clear insights into market dynamics and prospects the whole market including global production, revenue forecast, value and volume. This walking assist devices report deeply study competitive scenario and evaluated the crucial vendors with regard to product stratification and business strategies. It analyzes the detailed insight with respect to industries and geographies. The detailed information of the existed industries is the first acquired by the dedicated team to provide exact and accurate data of the market.

Global walking assist devices market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 8.35 billion by 2026 registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising ageing population and the growing initiatives taken by government to ensure availability of walking assist devices.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global walking assist devices market are AlterG, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Permobil, Ossenberg GmbH, Electric Mobility Euro Ltd., Comfort, Levo AG Wohlen, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., Pride Mobility Products Corp., Ottobock, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, C.T.M. HOMECARE PRODUCT, Inc., Medical Depot, Inc., MEYRA-ORTOPEDIA Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH, TAITRA, Karma Medical Products Co., LTD., Care Ltd., Besco Medical, Briggs Healthcare, NOVA Medical Products and Performance Health amongst others.

Market Drivers

The rising prevalence of debilitating neurological diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoarthritis increases the demand for walking assist devices

Rising demand for rehabilitation equipment prior performing surgeries

Increase in the healthcare expenditure drives the demand for this market

Technological improvements and innovations in walking assist devices would act as a catalyst to the growth of this market.

Market Restraints

Mobility issues/complications associated with the operations of these devices is expected to hinder the growth potential

High cost of walking assists devices restrains the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Honda Motors is set to launch a new and innovative walk assist device designed in collaboration with Ohio State University after it announced that they are conducting Phase II randomized controlled trials for the device. The product designed for those individuals who are suffering with Parkinson’s disease. Honda’s walk assist device will help those who have gait and balance issues. With this launch, it would revolutionize the walk assist market globally, by expanding its use and application.

In April 2017, Toyota introduced a new robotic walk assist leg brace, Welwalk WW-1000, which would help those who are suffering with partial paralysis. It is placed on the affected leg, assisting the patients to walk. This smart robotic leg brace has an in-built sensor that knows exactly the level of support that the patients require at that point of time. This technological advanced device paves the way for a brighter future for walking assist devices.

Segmentation: Global Walking Assist Devices Market

By Product Type

Gait Belts & Lift Vests

Canes Quad Canes Folding Canes

Crutches

Walker Standard Walkers Rolling Walkers/Rollators Hemi Walkers

Wheelchairs Manual Wheelchairs Electric Wheelchairs Front Wheel Drive Center Wheel Drive Rear Wheel Drive Standing Power Wheelchairs

Power Scooters Boot Scooters Road Scooters Pavement Scooters



By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

