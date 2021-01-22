Global Walking Aids Market 2021:Business Growth Strategies with Top Key Players:Briggs Healthcare, Carex Health Brands, TOPRO, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Drive medical design, Eurovema Mobility AB

Walking aids market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR 6.70% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The increasing incidence of Parkinson’s and arthritis and rising regulatory policies has been directly impacting the growth of walking aids market.

The Walking aids marketing report has estimations of CAGR values which are very important for businesses in deciding upon the investment value over the time period. Moreover, this research report highlights numerous industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company.

The major players covered in the walking aids market report are Invacare Corporation, Benmor Medical Ltd., HUMAN CARE, Briggs Healthcare, Carex Health Brands, TOPRO, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Drive medical design, Eurovema Mobility AB, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Stryker, Amigo Mobility International Inc., Patterson Medical Holdings Inc., Argo Medical, Evolution Technologies Inc., GF Health Products, Inc., and Karman Healthcare Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Walking aids market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for walking aids market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the walking aids market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Walking Aids Market Country Level Analysis

Walking aids market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type and technology as referenced above.

The countries covered in the walking aids market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the walking aids market due to the rising favorable government policies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a high number of geriatric populations in the region.

Global Walking Aids Market Scope and Market Size

Walking aids market is segmented on the basis of type and technology. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, the walking aids market is segmented into rollators, walkers and others. Rollators have been further segmented into premium and low cost.

Walking aids market has also been segmented based on the technology into manual and automated.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Walking aids Market

8 Walking aids Market, By Service

9 Walking aids Market, By Deployment Type

10 Walking aids Market, By Organization Size

11 Walking aids Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Scope of the Report:

