Global VPN Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during forecast period 2016-2026

The VPN allows users to access data distantly with safe excavation and encryption approaches, thereby letting the business continuance, which in turn fuels the market development. The VPN allows the safeguarding of the private business data, which might comprise customer information, company projections, product catalogue, employee, and customer information. The VPN permits the sharing of data with a specific subsection of savers, thereby helping in business steadiness and reliability. The growing cyber fears, rising appeal for distant suitability of data in business administrations, and increasing structural need for protected wireless convenience to acute uses are the key factors encouraging the growth of the market.

Growth Drivers

The Growing Adoption of VPN networks and Growing Investments by Companies on Networking Solutions

Acceptance of VPN solutions helps in fetching the trials of implementing WAN solutions as VPN networks are increasing the market for WAN facilities. Furthermore, a significant increase in the number of cyber-attacks and swelling requests for cloud-based security solutions is predicted to increase the global site-to-site VPN market over the prediction period. Besides, end-user demand for virtual communication networks is expected to increase the site-to-site VPN market in the near prospect. Requests for secure remote access and improved adoption of private clouds are expected to generate lucrative market possibilities for VPN software vendors over the prediction period.

Rise of Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are extensively increasing in numbers. SMEs are slowly accepting cloud-based servers due to the placement of digitization. This growth in SMEs is much needed for better security services and confidentiality capabilities, which can deliver easy answers for the enterprises to connect with trust and safety. However, the adoption of chatbots and the rise of numerically engaged SMEs will further drive the cloud VPN market. Besides, the small businesses are significantly accepting VPN for remote influences to keep the best security performs for operations and better broadcast of data. Thus, the rising of digitally advanced SMEs will drive the cloud VPN market.

Competitive Landscape

The major companies in the market are AirVPN, AnchorFree GmbH, Anthasoft SA DE CV, Array Networks, Inc., Avast Software s.r.o., BlackBerry Limited, Buffered Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc, Columbitech, Cryptzone, CyberGhost S.A., ExpressVPN, Golden Frog GmbH, Google LLC., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Microsoft Corporation, Mudhook Marketing, Inc. and others.

Recent Development

In October 2017, Radio IP Software Inc. signed a partnership agreement with Telecom Gears, an IT service and Software Company in Mexico City specialized in government and commercial projects.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the Global VPN Market size, in terms of value.

To examine the market segmentation carefully and estimate the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting the Global VPN market into tNorth America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their leading countries

To outline, categorize and project the Global VPN Market based on the Software, Connectivity, and End-User.

To study competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulatory framework within the Global VPN Market.

To highlight market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and their impact.

To provide a detailed competitive landscape, including major players, strategic profiles, and market shares.

Business Questions Answered by the Report

How will the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with a detailed classification?

Which segment dominates the market or region, and which one will be the fastest-growing, and why?

Who are the key players in the market, and what is their share?

What is the strategy adopted by key players, and how does it affect the existing and new players?

