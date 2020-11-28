Global volumetric video market Supply, Demand and Current Trends with key Players | Facebook, Google, The Coretec Group Inc, Voxon Photonics, Jaunt, Inc, Omnivor, Inc, Hammerhead

Global volumetric video market is projected to register a CAGR of 26.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Volumetric video is the process which captures the object irrespective whether it’s a 2D or 3D object whether it’s a static or a moving object, it can also be a location. For moving 3D objects, it requires motion sensing techniques and for static, it is done using imaging. Imaging of 2D or a 3D object is done by using In-depth sensors, which can be directly placed at the body of the object or it can be scanned through using 360 degree cameras. Mesh based and point based scanning is widely used for detailed 3D images, particularly in video games in order to provide a real time imaging to the character. Adding to it, in-depth sensors and 360 degree camera view are processed in a computing engine for implementation of AR or VR or other client based applications, namely sports, entertainment and others.

Prominent Market Players: Volumetric Video Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Microsoft, Intel Corporation, RealView Imaging Ltd, 8i Limited, LightSpace Technologies, Facebook, Google, The Coretec Group Inc, Voxon Photonics, Jaunt, Inc, Omnivor, Inc, Hammerhead, Unity Technologies, HypeVR Technology, OTOY Inc., Stereolabs and others.

Key Segmentation: Volumetric Video Market

By Volumetric Capture (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Signage and Advertisement, Sports Events and Entertainment, Medical, Education and Training, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America)

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, Australian company Euclideon has presented a holographic model for sale, it is a multi-user table in which users will be able to interact with the data. It will be useful for the companies which have teams at remote locations and will be able to work across the same dataset.

In May 2018, Canada based company TeleHumans 2 has developed a 3D based system which is able to project a full 360 degree view of a human without using smart mirrors or smart lens. Image is projected on the telepod which shows a 360 degree view of the object. It will improve the market of the volumetric video coverage.

