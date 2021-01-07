Global Voice User Interface Market: Projections And Future Opportunities Until 2030 | Agnitio S.L., Advanced Voice Recognition Systems, Inc., Apple, Inc., etc.

The report “Global Voice User Interface Market, By Technology (AI-Based and Non-AI Based), By Industry Vertical (Automotive, BFSI, Consumer, Education, Enterprise, Government, Healthcare, Legal, Military, Retail, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global voice user interface market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Technological advancements along with rising adoption of advanced electronic devices with the availability of the voice biometrics are the key factor driving the global voice user interface market. Voice-activated biometrics used for security purposes help in providing access to authenticated users for performing a transaction is also flourishing the target market. Further, increasing demand for voice-driven navigation systems and in-car information system is also promoting growth of the voice user interface market globally. Additionally, the global voice user interface market is driven by strict government rules and regulations for the use of mobiles during driving. Moreover, making use of voice recognition technology in smartphones enables clinicians and doctors to translate their voice into detailed clinical description, which is recorded in electronic health record (EHR) system. This feature helps to create numerous opportunities in the global voice user interface market. Four different software’s used in global voice user interface market are Android OS, Microsoft windows, iOS, Amazon Alexa.

Key Highlights:

In July 2019, Microsoft had formed a pathernship with OpenAI to build new Azure AI supercomputing technologies. This paternship accelerate breakthroughs in AI and helps OpenAI’s to create artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global voice user interface market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, industry vertical, and region.

By technology, the global voice user interface market is segmented into Ai-based and non-Ai based. Ai-based technology is projected to witness highest growth over the forecast period. The growth is attributed due to integration of connected devices with personal assistants, along with continual development of machine learning techniques.

By industry vertical, the global voice user interface market is bifurcated into automotive, BFSI, consumer, education, enterprise, government, healthcare, legal, military, retail, and others. Healthcare industry vertical is widely used for voice recognition by providing an ease to doctors to speak and keep records instead of manual typing or writing. It also helps to enhance the electronic health record systems.

By region, North America is leading the global market due to latest technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT). It is dominating the global market because of fastest adoption of artificial intelligence software and large-scale deployment of neural networks across various end-use verticals. In Europe, voice and speech recognition technologies are poised to witness increased features in the consumer electronics and retail sectors, due to increasing trends of connected devices in automotive and home automation. Demand for global market is growing in China and Japan which is projected to boost growth of the Asia Pacific market. Surging penetration of voice-enabled devices in the automobile and healthcare industries is also anticipated to boost the global market growth.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on " Global Voice User Interface Market", By Technology (AI-Based and Non-AI Based), By Industry Vertical (Automotive, BFSI, Consumer, Education, Enterprise, Government, Healthcare, Legal, Military, Retail, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global voice user interface market includes Agnitio S.L., Advanced Voice Recognition Systems, Inc., Apple, Inc., Baidu, Inc., Amazon, Inc., BioTrust ID B.V., CastleOS Software, LLC, Facebook, Inc., Google, Inc. and Microsoft Corporation.

