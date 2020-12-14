Global Voice Assistant Market is Set to Reach USD 5.9 Billion by 2026, Observing a CAGR of 30.5% during 2020–2026

The global voice assistant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2026.

Globally, voice assistant industry players are leveraging market growth through product partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and geographic expansion. For example, in November 2018, Microsoft Corporation acquired XOXCO Inc., in order to enhance its approach of democratizing AI development, dialog and conversation, and integration of conversational experiences.

Based on vertical, the voice assistant market is segmented into BFSI, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, automotive, and others. Among these segments, BFSI category held the largest share in the market in 2018. This is attributed to the high demand for financial institutes with AI-powered voice assistants to increase customer experience and inclined towards digitalization.

However, healthcare industry is anticipated to witness fastest growth in the market during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of internet of things (IoT), growing focus on patients’ engagement, and growing number of chronic disorders.

Based on end user, the voice assistant market is segmented into SMEs, large enterprises, and individuals. Among these segments, large enterprises category held the largest share in the market in 2018. This is attributed to the early shift of enterprises toward automation and need to manage huge amount of data in less time.

However, amid current COVID-19 pandemic situation governments as well as SMEs are furiously investing on technologies such as voice assistance, Chatbot, NLP, etc. Recently, in April 2020 France research institute launched AI based voice assistant to help COVID-19 Patients. With the rising cases of COVID-19, the voice assistant has found its way in the healthcare sector. A similar feature has been added in the form of a host of rapid upgrades to Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri and Google’s Home Assistant for virtual assistance.

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America has accounted for the largest share in voice assistant market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed towards the existence of a large number of established players in the U.S., increasing number of investments related to adoption of AI, increasing preference for automated work operations in contact centers, huge investment on IT, and increasing adoption of emerging technologies, such as machine learning, natural language processing, and deep learning in the region.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global voice assistant market are IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Verint Systems Inc., Nokia Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Orange SA, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. These players are adopting several growth strategies, such as new service launches, and partnerships to expand their presence further during COVID-19 impact.

