Global Vocal Biomarker Market revenues to Reach USD 4.2 Billion in 2026 at a significant CAGR of 13.7 %

According to Blueweave Consulting, the Global Vocal Biomarker Market is anticipated to reach USD 4.2 Billion in 2026 from USD 1.73 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the projected period 2020-2026. Global Vocal Biomarker is a medical device used for the early detection of diseases, and its market is driven by the prevalence of neurological and psychological diseases and the urgency of disease detection. Besides, its cost-efficiency and technological advancements induce market growth. The market has been growing at a steady rate during the past few years. At present, the Pharma companies and the healthcare sector are exploring its applications and potential in the medical field. The security agencies and defense organizations are increasingly using Vocal Biomarker for the lie-detecting test of the suspects. The market holds tremendous growth potential due to technological advancements, including AI, and is expected to register growth during the forthcoming period.

A vocal Biomarker is a device that detects ailments based on the voice pattern of the patient. It is a minimally invasive technique deployed for the diagnosis of diseases in the initial stage. It serves as a substitute for MRI, X-Ray, and CT scans in medical urgencies. The advance uses of this technique facilitate diagnosis and treatment of diseases besides lie-detection tests. The vocal Biomarker serves as a remote sensor for patients with fatal diseases and helps to recognize a medical emergency. In COVID times, its application is more relevant and is being deployed in different countries for different medical purposes.

Growth drivers

Prevalence of Parkinson’s Disease and other diseases induce the demand for Vocal Biomarker

As per a study of Parkinson’s Foundation, more than 10 million across the globe suffer from Parkinson’s disease. The prevalence, risk, early detection requirement and increasing cases of this disease lead to the more demand for vocal Biomarker, assuring strong growth potential for the market. Besides, the rising incidence of traumatic brain injury, cardiovascular & psychological diseases and respiratory disorders will also drive the market during the projection period.

Growing Applications in Healthcare and Other fields

The vocal biomarkers are finding their application in remote health monitoring of the heart-patient, in the testing voice of the patient with coronary artery disease and recognizing depression and stress among callers besides early detection of diseases in healthcare and lie-detection in security agencies. Such applications are expected to amplify the market for vocal biomarkers.

Impact of COVID-19 in industry

The overall slowdown has been registered in economic activities across the globe. However, people in every sector have learned to maintain social distancing and to work remotely. The vocal Biomarker serves as a remote sensor for patients with fatal diseases and helps to recognize a medical emergency. In COVID times, its application is more relevant and is being deployed in different countries for different medical purposes.

Competitive landscape

The technological advancements are instilling fierce competition among existing players in Global Vocal Biomarker Market. They are keen on acquiring new technologies, including AI, to improve their market share. The leading players in this market are Sonde Health(US), Beyond Verbal (Israel), IBM Corporation (US), Cogito Corporation (US), Boston Technology Corporation, Microtest Health and others.

Recent Developments

August 3, 2020: Sonde Health develops a workplace safety tool with voice biometrics. Facial recognition, temperature recognition, wearable and voice biometrics are being deployed COVID-19 spread prevention across the world.

December 12, 2019: Israeli health tech firms- Beyond Verbal and Healthymize merge to advance AI-powered vocal biomarkers.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, South Korea UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia. Product/Service Segmentation By Type, Indications, Neurological Disorders and End User Key Players Sonde Health(US), Beyond Verbal (Israel), IBM Corporation (US), Cogito Corporation (US), Boston Technology Corporation, Microtest Health

By Type

Frequency

Amplitude

Error Rate

Voice Rise/fall time

Phonation Time

Voice Tremor

Pitch

Others

By Indications

Depression

Attention Deficit

Disruptive Behavior Disorders

Others

By Neurological Disorders

Parkinsons Disease

Alzheimer’s Disease

Huntington’s Disease

Respiratory and Cardiovascular Disorders

Traumatic Brain Injury

By End-use

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic and Research

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

