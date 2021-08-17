Global Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global vitamin and minerals market is expected to decline from $18.14 billion in 2020 to $17.54 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.3%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The vitamins and mineral supplements market is expected to reach $22.21 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%

The vitamins and mineral supplements market consists of sales of vitamins and mineral supplements that improve the health and wellness of the population. The sales comprise of revenue generated by the establishments manufacturing vitamins and minerals. Vitamins and mineral supplements are available without a prescription and come in tablets, powders or liquids and provide sufficient vital nutrients and minerals that preserve or boost an individual’s health.

The vitamins and mineral supplement market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the vitamins and mineral supplement market are Salus Haus, Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo, Amway, Eisai, Sanofi, GNC, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, DSM, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

The global vitamin and minerals market is segmented –

1) By Type: Multivitamin, Single Vitamin, Multi Mineral, Single Mineral

2) By Application: Energy And Weight Management, General Health, Bone And Joint Health, Gastrointestinal Health, Immunity, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, Anti-Cancer, Others

3) By Distribution Channel: Pharmacies And Drug Stores, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Online Channels

4) By End-User: Adults, Geriatric, Pregnant Women, Children, Infants

The vitamins and mineral supplement market report describes and explains the global vitamins and mineral supplement market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The vitamins and mineral supplement report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global vitamins and mineral supplement market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global vitamins and mineral supplement market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

