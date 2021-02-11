Global Vitamin Consumption market is expected to reach USD 9.10 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.30 %

The Global Vitamin Consumption Market valued at USD 5.18 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9.10 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.30 % during the projection period. Vitamins are micronutrients essential for the development, repair & metabolism of the human body. Significantly, they must be available in a sufficient amount in the human diet as the human body cannot produce them. Thus, its requirement provides ample scope for the development of vitamin supplying products market. Such products are mainly used in sports nutrition, food & beverage, nutraceuticals, and personal care industries.

Multiple types of vitamins such as vitamins A, B, C, D, E, and K find application in animal feed, food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and other industries. The Vitamin A market has gained significance as it offers higher returns. Vitamin is useful for ophthalmologic ailments such as night sightlessness, myopia, and cataract. Vitamin D helps control diabetes and hypertension and captivate calcium for maintaining bone health. The Vitamin D segment also provides satisfactory returns. The constant growth of the wellness industry, rising demand for healthier & nutritional foods among consumers worldwide, increasing consciousness about prevalent diseases, rise in per capita disposable income of consumers are the factors stimulating the vitamin ingredients market. Increasing knowledge about lifestyle diseases has further uplifted growth.

Browse the Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/vitamin-consumption-market-bwc20100/report-sample

Key Drivers

Diseases caused due to feeding block, and vitamin deficiencies are fueling the market growth

In current years, people experience more and more vitamin deficiencies due to chaotic lifestyles, shortened mealtimes, and loss of nutrients during cooking and highly processed food consumption. However, increased consumer awareness regarding diseases caused by the same has resulted in a focus on sufficient vitamin intake. It propels consumers to recognize its need and consume vitamin supplements in their busy lifestyles. Growing health awareness and the growth of fitness centers and health clubs support the request for vitamin supplements. Moreover, vitamin supplements for women are also lucrative for market players seeing growing health consciousness among women.

The rising incidence of obesity and related diseases makes consumers opt for food and beverage products that are low in fat and rich in minerals. This factor drives the Market Growth

Growing knowledge about lifestyle diseases has induced growth in the vitamin market. Moreover, rising requests for better and nutritious foods from consumers and a rise in consumers’ per capita disposable income are other factors contributing to market growth. Lack of information regarding the required intake of nutritional supplements hampers market growth and may prove a primary threat to the product. However, rising nutritional imbalance among consumers, due to increased intake of junk food and alcoholic beverages and unhealthy lifestyles, is expected to surge the demand for vitamins universally in the coming years.

Global Vitamin Consumption Market – Segmentation

Based on the type of vitamin, the vitamin market falls under Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A, and Vitamin K segments. The Vitamin A segment dominated the market in 2018 with the maximum share. Rising cases of ophthalmic diseases, rise in the elderly population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the thriving food & beverage sector drive the industry growth. Vitamin A helps in weak growth & development, lowers cancer risk, and cures eye-related ailments such as cataract, night blindness & shortsightedness, thereby attracting the significant demand for food & personal care products containing vitamin A.

The vitamins market has been segregated into animal feed, healthcare products, food & beverages, and personal care products by the application. The healthcare section captured a significant chunk of the market in 2018. Vitamins have a substantial scope to grow in this segment as nutritional additions and pharmaceutical products due to the increasing shift towards preventive healthcare. Besides, the deficiency of vitamins also triggers requests for vitamin supplements in both developed and developing countries. The food & beverage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. The increasing acceptance and consumption of nutritious food & beverages, the unceasing developments, and new product launches ensure the growth in the vitamin market’s food & beverage segment.

Based on the region, Global Vitamin Consumption Market is segmented by key regions— North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the biggest market, accounting for the majority of the market share.

Get the Complete TOC of the Report Here: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/vitamin-consumption-market-bwc20100/toc

Recent Development

In December 2017, Nestle acquired Canadian vitamin maker Atrium Innovations for diversification its presence in consumer healthcare.

In June 2019, pharmaceutical heavyweights Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) had announced to merge their consumer health units to tap the growing interest in vitamins and dietary supplements.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Projection – 2020 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, South Korea UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia. Product/Service Segmentation By Type, By Application, By source, and By Region. Key Players Pfizer, Koninklijke DSM, Nestle, Lonza, Groupe Danone, Amway, Archer Daniels Midland The company, Bluestar Adisseo Company, AIE Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Bactolac Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Glanbia plc, BASF, Vitablend Nederland B.V., SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG, Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation, Watson Inc., Zagro, The Wright Group, Rabar Pty Ltd., Adisseo, Showa Denko K.K.

By Type

Vitamin B

Vitamin E

Vitamin D

Vitamin C

Vitamin A

Vitamin K

By Application

Healthcare Products

Food & Beverages

Feed

Personal Care Products

By Source

Synthetic

Natural

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Enquire Here Get customization & Get discount for report: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/vitamin-consumption-market-bwc20100/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: