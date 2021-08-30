Global Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market is expected to decline from $7.37 billion in 2020 to $7.32 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.7%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $9.51 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market consists of sales of vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment and related services. Vital parameter monitoring devices are used to monitor critical parameters such as blood pressure, heart rate, and other physiological parameters.

The vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market are Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Holdings), SunTech Medical (Halma plc), Masimo Corporation, General Electric Company, and Medtronic plc.

The global vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices, Pulse Oximeters, Temperature Monitoring Devices

2) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings

3) By Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices: Aneroid BP Monitors, Digital BP Monitors, Ambulatory BP Monitors, Blood Pressure Instrument Accessories

4) By Pulse Oximeters: Table-top/Bedside Pulse Oximeters, Fingertip Pulse Oximeters, Hand-held Pulse Oximeters, Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeters, Pediatric Pulse Oximeters

5) By Temperature Monitoring Devices: Digital Thermometers, Infrared Thermometers, Temperature Strips

The vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market report describes and explains the global vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

