Global Visible Light Therapy Market || keyplayers Lumie Northern Light Technology Nature Bright Neutrogena

Introduction:

Visible light therapy consists of exposure to specific wavelengths of light or daylight using lasers, polychromatic polarized light, fluorescent lamps, light-emitting diodes, dichroic lamps or very bright, full-spectrum light. The light is directed for a specific amount of time and, in some cases, at a specific time of day. One common use of the term is related to the treatment of skin disorders, chiefly acne vulgaris, psoriasis, neonatal jaundice and eczema. Light therapy which attacks the retina of the eyes is used to treat diabetic retinopathy. It also is used to treat circadian rhythm disorders such as delayed sleep phase disorder and can also be used to treat the seasonal affective disorder, with some support for its use also with non-seasonal psychiatric disorders.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing patient preference towards non-invasive procedures globally is the major driving factor for the growth of the global visible light therapy market. Also, numerous medical facilities now prefer non-invasive light therapies due to its advantages including lowering pain and better patient care. Moreover, red light therapy is widely used to treat arthritis, inflammation, joint pain and bone injuries. This therapy is a natural drug-free treatment involving minimum side effects and risks that has wide applications in orthopedic conditions. Furthermore, various clinical trials for light therapy have gained success in improving various health conditions with reduced hospital stays. Above-mentioned factors are projected to boost the growth of the global visible light therapy market. However, lack of awareness in underdeveloped economies may hamper light therapy market growth over the forecast period.

