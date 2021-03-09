Global Virtual Reality In Gaming Market Analysis and Technology Advancement Outlook 2021 to 2026 – HTC Vive, Valve Corporation, Intel Corporation, Virtuix Omni

The Global Virtual Reality In Gaming Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The virtual reality (VR) in the gaming market was valued at USD 7.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 42.50 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 32.75% over the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

– Moreover, VR gaming provides interaction and communication to gamers in the game environment, which is attracting more children’s and gamers, thus driving the growth of the market. According to 3Dinsider, moe than 64% of active VR users believes that gaming has the biggest potential to benefit from advances in VR technology.

– Further, the market is creating various jobs related to VR gaming, such as game designers, producers, programmers, artists, as well as business, sales, and marketing roles. According to 3Dinsider, between 2015 and 2018, job postings for designers, programmers, and artists for VR games have risen, accounting for 93%.

– VR headset is gaining traction across the market due to its specific application for games such as HTC Vive and the PlayStation VR. For instance, in March 2019, Sony announced it had sold more than 4.2 million PlayStation VR headset worldwide.

Top Companies in the Global Virtual Reality In Gaming Market are Oculus VR (Facebook Technologies LLC), HTC Vive, Valve Corporation, Intel Corporation, Virtuix Omni, Nintendo Co Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Corporation, Google LLCand Other

Industry News and Updates:

– May 2020 – Apple Inc. acquired NextVR, a startup that provides sports and other content for virtual-reality headsets. The acquisition will help Apples development of VR and AR headsets with accompanying software and content.

– February 2020 – Facebook has acquired Bay Area VR studio Sanzuru Games. The acquisition will help Facebook to explore the VR game studios, as Sanzuru Games has created a total of four titles for the Oculus Rift, including Asgards Wrath and Marvel Powers United VR. Also, it has made a number of titles on console and mobile systems, releasing games structured around their own IP alongside licensed titles for properties like Sonic and Spyro.

Key Market Trends

Premium Mobile Platform to Hold Significant Market Share

– Mobile virtual reality (VR) gaming is the most affordable experience for consumers who want to explore VR gaming without spending a substantial amount of money. Also, the portability and massive install base of smartphone users, across the world, is leading to its widespread adoption. According to Plink, there is about 2.2 billion mobile gamer around the globe.

– With the growing number of mobile gamers, the mobile VR gaming market is expected to gain significant traction as players are offering various accessories such as a head-mounted display for smooth VR gaming experience for the mobile-based gamers.

– The most widely known VR headsets for mobile phones are Samsung Gear and Google Daydream. The lower price as compared to console and PC headsets and mobile headsets are often bundled with premium phones are vital factors that are driving the market. According to the 3D insider, by 2020, it is estimated that the number of VR headsets sold will reach up to 82 million units.

– Moreover, technologies such as 5G are also driving the mobile-based VR gaming market. For instance, in May 2020, Archiact has announced a partnership with Migu, a subsidiary of telecom provider China Mobile, for Archiacts games that would be the first VR games o be playable via Migus 5G cloud gaming platform, named as Migu Quick Gaming. Also, by partnering with Migu, Archiact states that it is able to work together to build the future of 5G VR cloud gaming, thus making VR even more accessible.

– While VR for mobile gaming currently provides a less immersive experience than console and PC-based VR, its adoption is expected to increase over the forecast period, due to a range of technological advancements in the mobile VR environment. Also, with the growth of smartphones, there is massive potential for the VR gaming market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Witness Significant Growth

– Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a significant share owing to the presence of large and several emerging economies such as India, China, among others, along with the rising acceptance of virtual reality devices in the region. This is, in turn, expected to encourage industry players to invest in VR gaming in the region.

– Due to the rising adoption of VR technology in the country, China is expected to account for a prominent share in the region. Also, the Chinese market for VR is expected to increase due to increased policy support from the government as well as rolling out of technologies such as 5G in the country. According to the industry regulator, China’s virtual reality (VR) market is forecast to expand to USD 7.9 billion by 2021.

– Also, many players in the region are building new games with more realistic in-game features that are driving the market. For instance, in July 2019, Hong Kong’s startup Sandbox VR created hyperrealistic virtual reality games. It has experimented with location-based VR gaming.

– The region is witnessing many investment and development in the R gaming market space. For instance, in August 2019, Beijing-China’s online and mobile game developer Yunyou Holdings, which is listed in Hong Kong, acquired the virtual reality startup Beijing Xigua Huyu Entertainment Technology to expand its product line.

– Also, in January 2020, Virtuleap has launched the Enhance VR brain training app in China in partnership with the HTC Viveport China team. Enhance VR offers a daily workout of mini-games designed to assess and train different cognitive skills such as memory, problem-solving, flexibility, and speed, as well as motor skills, spatial orientation, and spatial audio awareness.

