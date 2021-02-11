Global Virtual Power Plant Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during forecast period 2020-2026

Global Virtual Power Plant Market – Overview

Virtual Power Plant (VPP) refers to a group of small-scale generators, such as joint heat and power (CHP) units, backup generator sets, and biogas plants, which collectively act as a single large power plant. A virtual power plant does not physically exist. The pool of distributed energy resources transforms as a sizable individual capacity using urbane software to operate them as a group.

Every single generator that goes to the VPP needs an entry to connect with the remote control software handling the whole network. In the VPP model, an energy aggregator gathers a collection of smaller generators, and operates them as a united and flexible resource in the energy market or sells their power as a standby system. A virtual power plant aims to let go of the load on the network by smartly allocating the power generated by the individual units during periods of peak load.

Growth Drivers

A shift from Centralized to Distributed Power Generation Drives the Growth of Market

Dispersed power generation plant refers to geographically scattered power generation sources, which are usually less than 10 MW. It includes both manageable sources, such as generators, and non-controllable sources, such as wind, solar energy plants. The demand for energy from dispersed energy resources is rising internationally due to several reasons, such as planned rolling blackouts, power quality problems, unforeseen power outages, and surges in power costs, among others.

Increasing Demand for Power Generation from Renewable Sources of Energy

The growing demand for power generation from renewable sources drive across the sphere has pushed the need for virtual power plants. Furthermore, there is increased pressure for dispersed power generators in the electricity distribution supply chain to reduce electricity demand. The development of the market is likely to be supported by growing requests for dispersed power generation, rising demand for renewable sources of energy, and favorable government initiatives to alleviate power outages.

Global Virtual Power Plant Market: Segmentation

The VPP market can be classified based on technology, viz., Demand response, Dispersed Generation, and Asset Mix. Based on end-use, the market can be segregated into residential, industrial, and commercial. In terms of geography, the VPP market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Currently, the demand response section by technology holds the largest share and is likely to maintain its supremacy in the virtual power plant market during the prediction period. Demand response is highly profitable for savings due to lasting benefits for end-users and refined energy competence of the grid. Hence, this segment is expected to show a high growth rate. In end-user segmentation, the manufacturing sector held the leading market share in 2016 and is anticipated to do so over the prediction period. Industrial end-users are among the topmost adopters and consumers of the virtual power plant setups and services and thus, significantly influence the market growth.

Recent Development

In October 2016, ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) launched a microgrid solution to address the demand for flexible technology for distributed power generation. The technology would help maximize the use of renewable energy sources while reducing dependency on fossil fuels used by generator sets.

Based on Technology

Demand Response

Dispersed Generation

Asset Mix

Based on End-Use

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the Global Virtual Power Plant Market size, in terms of value.

To examine the market segmentation carefully and estimate the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Virtual Power Plant market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their leading countries

To outline, categorize and project the Global Virtual Power Plant Market based on the Technology, End user and Region.

To study competitive developments like technological advancement, requirements from different end-users, and others within the Global Virtual Power Plant Market.

To highlight market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and their impact.

To provide a detailed competitive landscape, including major players, strategic profiles, and market shares.

