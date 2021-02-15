Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020-2026

The global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% to reach USD 214.4 million by 2026 from USD 113.7 Million in 2019. Increasing presence and deployment of virtual mobile networks across several end-use sectors; this trend is expected to drive market growth. The market for virtual mobile infrastructures is a rapidly growing market and is mainly driven by a rising smartphone adoption industry.

The virtual mobile infrastructure allows enterprises to host their mobile apps on servers and provide custom remote access to any device. Implementing high density portable virtual facilities allows for a reduction in hardware and operating expenses. Besides, several organizations are emphasizing the development of a single application by all types of mobile devices. The virtual mobile network allows companies that are willing to move the market to benefit from it.

Growth Drivers

Increasing smartphone penetration drives the market growth

The global market for digital network infrastructure is driven primarily by increased market penetration on smartphones. The digital mobile infrastructure allows companies to host their mobile apps on servers and provide customized remote access from any smartphone. By deploying high density virtual mobile infrastructure, it helps to reduce hardware and operating costs. Also, many companies emphasize building a single application that supports all types of mobile devices. The virtual mobile infrastructure allows the companies which are likely to drive the market to benefit.

Rising adoption of BYOD assists in the growth of the market

Rising BYOD adoption is one of the key factors driving market growth around the globe. Undertakings are currently looking for ways to increase employees’ efficiency and productivity. As the demand for mobility in the workplace increases from the employees, companies have begun implementing the BYOD policy. BYOD policy adoption helps organizations to increase productivity, as well as reducing organizations ‘ IT expenditure and IT setup time. VMI empowers organizations to host their mobile apps on servers and provide individual, remote access from any device to their apps. Since the environment is remote, there are no apps or data stored on the employee’s device that enhance data security.

Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market: Competitive Landscape

The major market players in the Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market are Trend Micro, Avast Software, Sierraware, Nubo, Intelligent Waves, Pulse Secure, Raytheon, Prescient Solutions, Fortinet, Genymobile, Space-O Technologies, JFG Inc., Forcepoint, Workspot, Remotium, Atlantis Computing, Inc., and other prominent players. These vendors have adopted various startegies to expand their offerings in the market.

Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market: Recent Developments

In February 2019, Sierraware announced the exhibition of their 5G Virtual Mobile and Edge Computing solutions for various Telecommunication market operators. This solution will enable greater gaming experience for users and will be capable of supporting multi-week battery charge life due to the power of cloud and edge computing.

In February 2019, Fortinent Security Fabric delivers cloud-grade scalability, visibility and control with carrier-grade perfoemance and capacity to secure evolving 4G networks, IoT services and 5G mobility platform.

In December 2018, Nubo Inc. launched its new and enhanced VMI platform which can now be accessed from any computer with an internet browser. The new VMI platform is compatible with all HTML 5 web browsers, in addition to all Android and iOS devices.

Scope of the Report

By Component

Platform

Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)

By Deployment Type

Cloud-based

On-Premise

By Vertical

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Government

BFSI

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa coupled with their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market based on the Component, Deployment Type, Vertical, coupled with the region.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa Product/Service Segmentation By Component, By Deployment Type, By Vertical, and Region. Key Players Trend Micro, Avast Software, Sierraware, Nubo, Intelligent Waves, Pulse Secure, Raytheon, Prescient Solutions, Fortinet, Genymobile, Space-O Technologies, JFG Inc., Forcepoint, Workspot, Remotium, Atlantis Computing, Inc., and other prominent players.

