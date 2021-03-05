Global Virtual Fitness App Market To Reach USD 3.43 Mn in 2020 at a CAGR of 21.10% during the forecast period 2021-2027

A study recently conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the global virtual fitness app market worth USD 3.43 million in 2020,and is further projected to reach USD 18.91 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.10% during the forecast period 2021-2027. The market is primarily supported by factors such as robust internet connectivity across developing and developed economies, which has facilitated fast video streaming. These factors are positively impacting the online fitness market revenue. In 2020, India had nearly 700 million internet users across the country. This figure was projected to grow to over 974 million users by 2025 further propelling the market growth.

The Major Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Wearable Devices

The global virtual fitness app market is likely to witness substantial growth owing to multiple factors, such as –

Increasing demand for wearable devices

Increased awareness about healthy lifestyles

High disposable income

Obesity-related health conditions;

The overall number of connected wearable devices worldwide increased from 325 billion in 2016 to 722 billion in 2019. The number is further expected to reach over one billion by 2022, thus propelling the market growth. Moreover, the availability of numerous growth opportunities due to easy internet access, smartphones, and increased demand in developing economies will further propel the market growth.

Fitness App Equipped with Sensors

During the first half of 2020, fitness apps grew by almost 50 percent. Over 37000 apps are currently accessible on iOS and Android devices. Virtual fitness apps can be easily installed on sensor-equipped mobile devices to monitor user activity 24/7. Sensors in phone and wearable devices accumulate data and offer recommendations regarding training programs for virtual workouts, proper nutrition, weight loss, and a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, the penetration of smartphones in the rural, as well as urban areas, are helping people to engage more in virtual fitness apps, thereby, driving the global fitness app market.

Competitive landscape

Key players for virtual fitness app market are:Dom and TomTom, Grandapps, MyFitnessPal Inc., WillowTree, Inc., Appster, Under Armour, Fitbit, Azumio, ASICS, Motorola Mobility LLC, Runtastic Results, Kayla Itsines Fitness, Calorie Counter & Diet Tracker and Other Prominent Players. Industry players are coming up with advanced virtual fitness app platforms or dedicated websites to offer sophisticated training sessions by fitness experts.

Life Fitness, a fitness equipment market player, launched Life Fitness on Demand, which is a library of digital classes available on the screens of Life Fitness premium cardio products. The digital library includes on-demand classes available on treadmills, exercise bikes, ellipticals, climbers, and cross-trainers. Moreover, industry players are introducing customer-oriented online fitness training solutions to drive industry growth globally.

Recent Development

In February 2021, Fitbit and Diabetes UK entered into a 3-year partnership to help tackle diabetes. Together they aim to educate Brits on the significance of understanding their own health and how leading a healthier and more active lifestyle can play a critical role in the prevention and management of all types of diabetes, including Type-2 diabetes.



In March 2020, Les Mills and TVNZ entered into a partnership to offer virtual fitness sessions during the COVID-19 lockdown, particularly for the citizens in New Zealand. These online workout sessions consist of meditation, HIIT sessions, among many others.

By Type

Live Streaming

On Demand Streaming

By Session Type

Solo

Group

By Device Type

Smart TV

Smartphone

Laptops Desktops & Tablets

Others

By Revenue Model

Subscription

Advertisement

End-User Industry

Professional

Gyms

Sports Institutes

Defense Institutes

Educational Institutes

Corporate Institution

Individuals

Other

By Region

The Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

