Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Grow at a CAGR of 17.6% Steadily Till The End Of 2027

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market by Type (Non-persistent VDI, Persistent VDI), Component (Platform, Service, Hardware), Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), Application (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government, Aerospace, Manufacturing, Education, Transportation, Retail, Others), Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027



The virtual desktop infrastructure market is expected to grow from USD 10.5 billion in 2019 to USD 38.41 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America holds the largest market share, owing to enterprises focusing on increasing employee productivity, improved security, and indicating potential growth of the virtual desktop infrastructure market in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth due to the rapidly growing market for virtual desktop infrastructure and increasing emphasis on workspace-as-a-service in Japan, India, and China. Europe holds the second-largest share in the market, owing to the rapid adoption of smartphones and BYOD policies in the region.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Some of the notable players in the market are NComputing, Inc., RedHat, Inc., VMware, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Evolve IP LLC., Citrix Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Parallels International GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, and Microsoft Corporation. In June 2020, the Xi Frame platform, a desktop as a service solution, was optimized by Nutanix with additional capabilities. This new solution will help the company to offer stiff competition to major industry rivals.

The type segment includes non-persistent VDI and persistent VDI. The persistent VDI segment holds the largest market share due to the demand from end-users to maintain, store, and configure the enterprise resources as per personal necessities. The component segment includes platform, service, and hardware. The service segment is further classified into implementation, maintenance & support, and consulting. The hardware segment is further bifurcated into server-side hardware and client-side hardware. The hardware segment holds the largest market share. The client-side hardware segment holds the major share from the hardware segment, as they consist of end-user computing devices like smartphones, laptops, and PCs. Furthermore, the server-side hardware components are used in accordance with management capabilities to handle more number of VDI users. The deployment type segment is classified into on-premise and cloud. The cloud-based VDI segment holds the largest market share, owing to the increasing demand across enterprises, wide adoption of cloud computing services and transition to cloud infrastructure from legacy components, and cloud-based solutions require less time for their deployment. Based on application, the market is segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, government, aerospace, manufacturing, education, transportation, retail, and others. IT & Telecom segment holds the largest market share due to the increasing adoption of VDI solutions by IT & Telecom service providers.

The factors influencing the market growth are rising focus on digitalization with technological advancement using AI, IoT, machine learning, cloud-based platforms, and others and simplifying activities that have created a huge opportunity. The factors hampering the market growth are complexities in monitoring and management and lack of standardization.

