Global Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Size
Virtual and Augmented Reality market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Virtual and Augmented Reality market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
- Hardware (Head Mounted Display, Head Up Display, Glasses, Console, Sensor/Input, Camera, and Projector)
- Software
- Service
Segment by Application
- Healthcare
- Education
- Retail
- Gaming
- Construction
- Media and Entertainment
- Automotive
- Defense and Aerospace
- Manufacturing
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
By Company
- Samsung Electronics
- Microsoft Corporation
- HTC Corporation
- ZeroLigh
- EON Reality
- Nokia Corporation
- Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Oculus VR LLC
- Aurasma Ltd. (Hewlett-Packard Development Company. L.P)
- MindMaze SA
- Virtalis
- Manus Machinae
- Independiente Communications
- VirZOOM
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Hardware (Head Mounted Display, Head Up Display, Glasses, Console, Sensor/Input, Camera, and Projector)
1.2.3 Software
1.2.4 Service
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Healthcare
1.3.3 Education
1.3.4 Retail
1.3.5 Gaming
1.3.6 Construction
1.3.7 Media and Entertainment
1.3.8 Automotive
1.3.9 Defense and Aerospace
1.3.10 Manufacturing
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Virtual and Augmented Reality Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Virtual and Augmented Reality Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Virtual and Augmented Reality Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Virtual and Augmented Reality Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Trends
2.3.2 Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Drivers
2.3.3 Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Challenges
2.3.4 Virtual and Augmented Rea
