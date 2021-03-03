Global Virology Market worth US$ 3.7 Billion 2030 with a CAGR of 9.9%

The report “Global Virology Market, By Product Type (DNA Viruses, RNA Viruses, Prions Diagnostic Test, and Other Viral Tests), By Viral Infection Controlling Method (Immunoprophylaxis, Active Prophylaxis, Passive Prophylaxis, Antiviral Chemotherapy (Veridical Agents, Antiviral Agents, and Immunomodulators), and Interferons), By Application (Skin and Soft Tissue Infections, Respiratory Tract Infections, GI Tract Infections, Urinary Tract Infection, Eye Infections, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, and Perinatal Infections), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories, Diagnostic Centers, Blood Banks, and Pharmacies), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global virology market is projected to grow from US$ 1.9 billion in 2020 to US$ 3.7 billion by 2030. Increasing outbreaks of viral infectious diseases across the globe is driving the global virology market. In addition, increasing public awareness program across the globe on Flu, Zika virus, STDs, AIDS, and Ebola virus is expected to propel the global virology market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global virology market accounted for US$ 1.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, viral infection controlling method, application, end-user, and region.

By product type, the global virology market is categorized into DNA viruses, RNA viruses, prions diagnostic test, and other viral tests

By viral infection controlling method, Immunoprophylaxis therapy and antiviral drugs segments are accounted for fastest growing segment in the global virology market.

By application, urinary tract infections, and respiratory tract infections application segment is dominated in the global virology market.

By end-user, the hospitals and laboratories segment is accounted for major revenue share in the global virology market.

By region, North America virology market is expected to account for largest share in terms of revenue in the global virology market over the forecast period. This is attributed to technological advancements such as the increasing rapid and portable diagnostics in countries such as U.S. of the region. Europe virology market is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the global virology market in the near future.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Virology Market, By Product Type (DNA Viruses, RNA Viruses, Prions Diagnostic Test, and Other Viral Tests), By Viral Infection Controlling Method (Immunoprophylaxis, Active Prophylaxis, Passive Prophylaxis, Antiviral Chemotherapy (Veridical Agents, Antiviral Agents, and Immunomodulators), and Interferons), By Application (Skin and Soft Tissue Infections, Respiratory Tract Infections, GI Tract Infections, Urinary Tract Infection, Eye Infections, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, and Perinatal Infections), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories, Diagnostic Centers, Blood Banks, and Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global virology market includes GlaxoSmithKline plc, Abbott Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation, Merk KGaA, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca plc, ‎ Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche, and Abivax SA.

Table of Contents

Research Objective and Assumption Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations Market Purview Report Description Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary Market Snippet, By Product Type Market Snippet, By Viral Infection Controlling Method Market Snippet, By Application Market Snippet, By End-User Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Analysis Global Virology Market, By Product Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

DNA Viruses Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

RNA Viruses Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Prions Diagnostic Test Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Other Viral Tests Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Virology Market, By Viral Infection Controlling Method, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Immunoprophylaxis Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Active Prophylaxis Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Passive Prophylaxis Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Antiviral Chemotherapy Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029 Veridical Agents Antiviral Agents Immunomodulators

Interferons Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Virology Market, By Application, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Skin and Soft Tissue Infections Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Respiratory Tract Infections Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

GI Tract Infections Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Urinary Tract Infection Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Eye Infections Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Sexually Transmitted Diseases Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Perinatal Infections Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Virology Market, By End-User, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Hospitals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Clinics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Laboratories Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Diagnostic Centers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Blood Banks Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Pharmacies Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Virology Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Viral Infection Controlling Method, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Viral Infection Controlling Method, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Viral Infection Controlling Method, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Viral Infection Controlling Method, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Viral Infection Controlling Method, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Company Profiles GlaxoSmithKline plc Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Abbott Laboratories Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Merck KGaA Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Novartis AG Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview AbbVie Inc Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Johnson & Johnson Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview AstraZeneca PLC Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Abivax SA Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview

Analyst Views Section Research Methodology

