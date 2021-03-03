Global Virology Market worth US$ 3.7 Billion 2030 with a CAGR of 9.9%
Global Virology Market, By Product Type (DNA Viruses, RNA Viruses, Prions Diagnostic Test, and Other Viral Tests), By Viral Infection Controlling Method (Immunoprophylaxis, Active Prophylaxis, Passive Prophylaxis, Antiviral Chemotherapy (Veridical Agents, Antiviral Agents, and Immunomodulators), and Interferons), By Application (Skin and Soft Tissue Infections, Respiratory Tract Infections, GI Tract Infections, Urinary Tract Infection, Eye Infections, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, and Perinatal Infections), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories, Diagnostic Centers, Blood Banks, and Pharmacies), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029
The report “Global Virology Market, By Product Type (DNA Viruses, RNA Viruses, Prions Diagnostic Test, and Other Viral Tests), By Viral Infection Controlling Method (Immunoprophylaxis, Active Prophylaxis, Passive Prophylaxis, Antiviral Chemotherapy (Veridical Agents, Antiviral Agents, and Immunomodulators), and Interferons), By Application (Skin and Soft Tissue Infections, Respiratory Tract Infections, GI Tract Infections, Urinary Tract Infection, Eye Infections, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, and Perinatal Infections), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories, Diagnostic Centers, Blood Banks, and Pharmacies), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global virology market is projected to grow from US$ 1.9 billion in 2020 to US$ 3.7 billion by 2030. Increasing outbreaks of viral infectious diseases across the globe is driving the global virology market. In addition, increasing public awareness program across the globe on Flu, Zika virus, STDs, AIDS, and Ebola virus is expected to propel the global virology market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global virology market accounted for US$ 1.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, viral infection controlling method, application, end-user, and region.
- By product type, the global virology market is categorized into DNA viruses, RNA viruses, prions diagnostic test, and other viral tests
- By viral infection controlling method, Immunoprophylaxis therapy and antiviral drugs segments are accounted for fastest growing segment in the global virology market.
- By application, urinary tract infections, and respiratory tract infections application segment is dominated in the global virology market.
- By end-user, the hospitals and laboratories segment is accounted for major revenue share in the global virology market.
- By region, North America virology market is expected to account for largest share in terms of revenue in the global virology market over the forecast period. This is attributed to technological advancements such as the increasing rapid and portable diagnostics in countries such as U.S. of the region. Europe virology market is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the global virology market in the near future.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Virology Market, By Product Type (DNA Viruses, RNA Viruses, Prions Diagnostic Test, and Other Viral Tests), By Viral Infection Controlling Method (Immunoprophylaxis, Active Prophylaxis, Passive Prophylaxis, Antiviral Chemotherapy (Veridical Agents, Antiviral Agents, and Immunomodulators), and Interferons), By Application (Skin and Soft Tissue Infections, Respiratory Tract Infections, GI Tract Infections, Urinary Tract Infection, Eye Infections, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, and Perinatal Infections), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories, Diagnostic Centers, Blood Banks, and Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029
To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below
Links
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Virology-Market-By-Product-743
The prominent player operating in the global virology market includes GlaxoSmithKline plc, Abbott Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation, Merk KGaA, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca plc, Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche, and Abivax SA.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Table of Contents
- Research Objective and Assumption
- Research Objectives
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
- Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Product Type
- Market Snippet, By Viral Infection Controlling Method
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By End-User
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Opportunity Map Analysis
- Report Description
- Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
- Impact Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Porter’s Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Global Virology Market, By Product Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- DNA Viruses
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- RNA Viruses
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Prions Diagnostic Test
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Other Viral Tests
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Overview
- Global Virology Market, By Viral Infection Controlling Method, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Immunoprophylaxis
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Active Prophylaxis
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Passive Prophylaxis
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Antiviral Chemotherapy
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Veridical Agents
- Antiviral Agents
- Immunomodulators
- Interferons
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Overview
- Global Virology Market, By Application, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Skin and Soft Tissue Infections
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Respiratory Tract Infections
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- GI Tract Infections
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Urinary Tract Infection
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Eye Infections
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Sexually Transmitted Diseases
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Perinatal Infections
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Overview
- Global Virology Market, By End-User, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Hospitals
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Clinics
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Laboratories
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Diagnostic Centers
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Blood Banks
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Pharmacies
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Overview
- Global Virology Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Regional Trends
- North America
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Viral Infection Controlling Method, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Viral Infection Controlling Method, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Viral Infection Controlling Method, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Viral Infection Controlling Method, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Viral Infection Controlling Method, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- GCC
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Overview
- Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Company Profiles
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Abbott Laboratories
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Merck KGaA
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Novartis AG
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- AbbVie Inc
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Johnson & Johnson
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Abivax SA
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Analyst Views
- Section
- Research Methodology
- About Us
- Contact
