Global Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global viral vectors & plasmid DNA market is expected to grow from $0.55 billion in 2020 to $0.64 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The growth is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and requires targeted delivery of the drug to treat affected patients. The number of cases has been increasing resulting in a surge in demand for viral vectors & plasmid DNA. The viral vectors & plasmid DNA market is expected to reach $1.34 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 20%.

The viral vectors & plasmid DNA market consists of sales of viral vectors and plasmid DNA and related services. The viral vectors & plasmid DNA are used for the delivery of cellular therapies, like gene therapy and immunotherapy, and also for treating some viral infections. The viral vectors & plasmid DNA are used for formulation development in research and development labs. The viral vectors are genetically engineered viruses carrying viral RNA or DNA that is non-infectious but still contain viral promoters and transgene. The plasmid DNA is a double-stranded extrachromosomal and circular DNA sequence that is capable of replication using the host cell’s replication system.

The viral vectors & plasmid dna market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the viral vectors & plasmid dna market are FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, FinVector Vision Therapies, Lonza, Cobra Biologics and Pharmaceutical Services, Brammer Bio, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, VGXI, and MassBiologics.

The global viral vectors and plasmid DNA market is segmented –

1) By Product: Plasmid DNA, Viral Vectors

2) By Application: Gene And Cancer Therapies, Viral Infections, Immunotherapy, Formulation Development, Others

3) By Disease: Infectious Diseases, Genetic Disorders, Cancer, Others

4) By End User: Research Institutes, Biopharmaceutical And Pharmaceutical Companies

The viral vectors & plasmid dna market report describes and explains the global viral vectors & plasmid dna market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The viral vectors & plasmid dna report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global viral vectors & plasmid dna market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global viral vectors & plasmid dna market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

